Fatal shooting of man, 22, becomes Winston-Salem's 35th homicide in 2021, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities say they are investigating the homicide of a 22-year-old Winston-Salem man.

At 12:02 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1700 block of Thorntons Way and found Treshawn Jaquez Plater lying in a breezeway of the 1710 building. He was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced Plater dead at the scene. His next-of-kin has been notified, police said in the news release.

Plater's death marks the 35th homicide to be reported in Winston-Salem as compared to 29 homicides for the same time period in 2020, police said in the news release.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to police.