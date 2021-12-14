 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fatal shooting of man, 22, becomes Winston-Salem's 35th homicide in 2021, police say
0 Comments
top story breaking

Fatal shooting of man, 22, becomes Winston-Salem's 35th homicide in 2021, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red light flashing on emergency vehicle

Stock photo 

 ananaline

WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities say they are investigating the homicide of a 22-year-old Winston-Salem man.

At 12:02 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1700 block of Thorntons Way and found Treshawn Jaquez Plater lying in a breezeway of the 1710 building. He was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced Plater dead at the scene. His next-of-kin has been notified, police said in the news release.

Plater's death marks the 35th homicide to be reported in Winston-Salem as compared to 29 homicides for the same time period in 2020, police said in the news release.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to police.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Job resignation accelerates in America

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem
Crime

Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem

Robert Jenkins, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy who worked as a house parent at the Children's Home in the 1970s, is accused of holding a gun to a 14-year-old boy's head and sexually assaulting him. The boy jumped out of a window and escaped but Jenkins in the days after the alleged assault harassed the boy and fired his gun on the boy in two separate incident. Both times, Jenkins missed, the lawsuit said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert