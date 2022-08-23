Father, daughter accused of murder back in court next month. Molly Corbett, Thomas Martens await retrial in Davidson County.

A hearing has been scheduled for next month that could determine when Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens will be retried for murder in the 2015 beating death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett.

Five years ago, a Davidson County jury found Molly Corbett, who was Jason Corbett's wife, and Martens, her father and a former FBI agent, guilty of second-degree murder after a high-profile trial. The two were each sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison, but the N.C. Court of Appeals overturned the convictions. Last year, the N.C. Supreme Court upheld the decision, sending the case back to Davidson County for a retrial.

David Hall, a resident superior court judge from Forsyth assigned to the case, will hold a hearing on Sept. 21 in Davidson Superior Court, Vicky Rogers, a judicial clerk in Forsyth, said Tuesday. It was not immediately clear exactly what time the hearing will start. The last hearing on the case was held on March 11. Another had been scheduled for May 23 but was subsequently continued.

At the hearing, Hall, prosecutors and attorneys for Molly Corbett, 38, and Thomas Martens, 72, are expected to set a trial date. Last month, Garry Frank, district attorney for Davidson County, said he was hopeful that a trial could be held sometime later this year.

But no pretrial motions have been filed in the case. Before the last trial in 2017, a judge had to make decisions on several pretrial motions, including a motion asking that the trial be moved out of Davidson County because of publicity about the case.

At the hearing in March, Assistant District Attorney Alan Martin, who is prosecuting the case with Kaitlyn Jones and Marissa Parker, said he turned over more than 9,700 pages of material and other evidence.

Martens and Molly Corbett have new attorneys. Martens still has Jones Byrd, who was his attorney at the first trial, but Jay Vannoy has taken the place of David Freedman, who died last year. Molly Corbett is now represented by Douglas Kingsbery. At the first trial, her attorneys were Walter Holton and Cheryl Andrews.

Frank confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the hearing will be held on Sept. 21. He said it still hasn't been determined when a trial will be held.

Hall issued a gag order at the last court hearing in the case in March. Hall's written order was filed Aug. 10 and prohibits prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys as well as staff, law-enforcement and relevant stakeholders, from making public comments about the case.

Jason Corbett's family has publicly expressed frustration at the delays in the trial.

"We have been left completely in the dark," Marilyn Corbett, Jason's sister, told the Irish Independent earlier this month. "We don't know what is happening. The Irish Independent reported that the family has written to Foreign Affairs Minister Steven Coveney and the Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland for help in finding out when the case might be retried.

Jason Corbett, 39, was found beaten to death in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2015, in the Davidson County home he shared with Molly Corbett, who was his second wife, and two children from his first marriage, Jack and Sarah. Prosecutors said Molly Corbett and Martens beat Jason to death with a baseball bat and a paving stone. They said the two crushed Jason's skull and hit him at least 12 times in the head.

At the first trial, Martens testified that he beat Jason Corbett repeatedly in an attempt to save the life of his daughter and himself after he said he saw Jason choking Molly Corbett. Molly Corbett and Martens claimed self-defense at trial.

The state appellate court overturned the convictions partly because the trial judge, David Lee, excluded statements that Jack and Sarah made to social workers at the Union County Department of Social Services and at Dragonfly House Children's Advocacy Center in Mocksville. Defense attorneys said that the children made statements that Jason Corbett physically and emotionally abused Molly Corbett. They argued those statements were critical to bolstering their claims of self-defense.

The appellate court also ruled that Lee was wrong to include testimony by an expert on blood spatter about evidence found on clothes belonging to Molly Corbett and Martens. The court said the evidence had not been tested to prove that it was blood.

Prosecutors argued that the statements were unreliable and that the children had recanted those statements. Jack and Sarah are in the custody of Tracey Corbett Lynch, Jason's sister, and live in Ireland. They did not testify at the first trial.

But they attended the hearing in March and are expected to offer critical testimony at the new trial.

The case has received extensive coverage, both nationally and internationally. At the first trial, ABC News 20/20 showed an exclusive pre-trial interview with Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens that aired after the trial. Tracey Corbett Lynch released a book, "My Brother Jason," in which she alleges that Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens committed a premeditated cold-blooded murder of her brother. She believes that the two should be charged with first-degree murder.

She is set to release a second book called "Loss and What It Taught Me About Living," that deals with the death of her brother.