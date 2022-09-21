Father, daughter Molly Corbett, Thomas Martens will get new trial next year in Davidson County killing of Jason Corbett

Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, accused of murdering Irish businessman Jason Corbett more than seven years ago, will go to trial for the second time June 26, 2023, a judge announced Wednesday morning.

The N.C. Court of Appeals overturned their previous convictions in 2020, and the N.C. Supreme Court upheld that ruling last year, sending the case back to Davidson County Superior Court for a re-trial.

Wednesday's hearing was the first one in six months and only the second since the N.C. Supreme Court upheld the lower court's decision to overturn second-degree murder convictions against Molly Corbett, 38, and her father, Thomas Martens, 72, a former FBI agent. The case has attracted national and international attention, notably in Jason Corbett's native Ireland.

Jason Corbett's family members, particularly his sister, Tracey Corbett Lynch, have advocated strongly for a new trial as quickly as possible and have criticized Garry Frank, the district attorney for Davidson County, for not keeping the family in the loop about what's happening with the case.

"We have been left completely in the dark," Marilyn Corbett, Jason Corbett's sister, recently told the Irish Independent. "We don't know what is happening." The Irish Independent reported that the family has written to Foreign Affairs Minister Steven Coveney and the Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland for help finding out when the case might be retried.

On Wednesday, Tracey Corbett Lynch; her husband, David Lynch; and Jason Corbett's 16-year-old daughter, Sarah Corbett, attended the hearing. Jason Corbett's 18-year-old son, Jack Corbett, did not attend.

A gag order issued by Judge David Hall, a Forsyth Superior Court judge assigned to the case, prohibits prosecutors, criminal defense attorneys, law-enforcement officers and any other stakeholders from making public comments about the case. Hall reiterated the terms of the order Wednesday, saying that if he hears of any violations, he will hold a contempt hearing.

Hall has scheduled procedural hearings for November and January and ordered that any pre-trial motions will be heard June 12.

Molly Corbett was Jason Corbett's second wife. They met in 2008 in Ireland when Jason Corbett hired her to take care of his children, Jack and Sarah. The two married in 2011, moved to the United States and settled in an upscale golf community in Davidson County.

Then, more than five years ago, on Aug. 2, 2015, Davidson County sheriff's deputies, responding to a 911 call, found Jason Corbett's nude body in the master bedroom of the couple's house. Davidson County prosecutors alleged that Molly Corbett and Martens brutally beat Jason to death with a 28-inch Louisville Slugger baseball bat and a concrete paving brick. A medical examiner testified that Jason Corbett had been hit in the head at least 12 different times and that his skull was crushed.

Molly Corbett and Martens claimed self-defense. At the first trial in the summer of 2017, Martens took the stand and testified that he and his wife had traveled from Tennessee to visit Molly and had stayed overnight in a guest bedroom in the basement.

Martens said that he brought the baseball bat as a gift for Jack. Early in the morning on Aug. 2, 2015, Martens said, he heard a noise, grabbed the bat and went upstairs to investigate. He testified that, when he got to the master bedroom, he found Jason Corbett with his hands around Molly Corbett's neck. He said Jason Corbett later put his daughter in a chokehold.

Martens said he believed he and his daughter were in mortal danger and that he beat Jason Corbett with the baseball bat in a fierce fight that went from the bedroom into an adjacent bathroom and back into the bedroom again.

The original trial was marked by graphic testimony and photos of the crime scene. One of the jurors became sick after seeing some of the crime scene photos. The jury convicted Molly Corbett and Martens of second-degree murder, and Judge David Lee sentenced each of them to serve 20 to 25 years in prison.

But in 2020, the N.C. Court of Appeals overturned their convictions, saying Lee made errors so prejudicial that Molly Corbett and Martens were denied a fair trial. One error had to do with excluding statements that the children, who are now teenagers, made to social workers at the Union County Department of Social Services and Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville. Those statements were made soon after Jason Corbett's body was found.

The children said at the time that their father physically and emotionally abused Molly Corbett, which could have been used to bolster arguments that Jason was a violent man and would give credibility to Martens' testimony that the killing was self-defense.

The court also said no one ever explained why the paving brick was in the Corbett bedroom, and prosecutors even said in closing arguments that there was no explanation for it. But Jack told social workers that he and Sarah were planning to paint the brick so Molly Corbett placed it in the bedroom because it had been raining and no one wanted the brick to get wet.

Prosecutors argued that Jack and Sarah have recanted those statements. During the first trial, the children were in Ireland and could not be forced to testify. At the new trial, the children are expected to take the stand.

The appeals court ruled that another of the judge's errors had to do with testimony from Stuart James, a national expert on bloodstain pattern analysis. The court ruled that James testified about stains found on the inside hem of Martens' shorts and the bottom of Molly Corbett's pajama pants without confirming that the stains were blood, either Jason Corbett's or someone else's.

The court said James should never have been allowed to testify about those stains.