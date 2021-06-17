FBI arrests Kernersville man accused of entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection

The FBI has arrested a man in Winston-Salem after he was accused of entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., federal court officials say.
Anthony Joseph Scirica of Kernersville is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to an arrest warrant issued by the U.S. District Court in Washington.
The FBI took Scirica into custody Wednesday in Winston-Salem, the warrant said.
Amanda Fretto, an assistant U.S. attorney in Washington, declined to comment on the case.
Scirica is the second person arrested in Forsyth County this year for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington.
In March, Charles Joseph Donohoe, 33, a local leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was arrested in Kernersville by the FBI and charged with conspiracy, obstruction of law enforcement and destruction of federal property, federal court documents say.
After the Jan. 6 insurrection in the Capitol, law enforcement agents received several tips from the public saying that Scirica had been identified inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the federal complaint. One tip included two screenshots of Scirica taken from a Jan. 8 “Inside Edition” report.
Investigators interviewed two witnesses who identified Scirica as a person in the screenshots, the federal complaint said. Scirica is a former co-worker of both witnesses.
Investigators also received another tip that included a video recording of Scirica’s Snapchat stories from Jan. 6, the complaint said. The Snapchat display name visible in those stories is “Anthony,” and the tipster told investigators that Scirica’s Snapchat username was “adthestrokes.”
Law enforcement agents recognized several locations depicted in the video as the Washington Monument, the exterior of the Capitol, and several rooms inside the Capitol, including Statuary Hall, the complaint said. Scirica’s final Snapchat story appears to be a photo taken of ABC News coverage that captured a person with their back to the camera. That person matched Scirica’s description.
The image had a caption, “Anthony made it on TV,” along with a comment, “thank you Lauren for this,” the complaint said. Lauren wasn’t identified in the complaint. An FBI agent recognized the location where that person is as Statuary Hall inside the Capitol.
Investigators also reviewed video footage from 2:27 p.m. on Jan. 6 that shows a person matching Scirica’s description inside Statuary Hall, the complaint said. Investigators determined that person was Scirica.
Another witness provided the FBI with a telephone number associated with Scirica as of May 2020, the complaint said. Verizon phone records revealed the cell phone associated with that number was used inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.
