FBI arrests man in Winston-Salem who is accused of entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection

The FBI has arrested a man in Winston-Salem after he was accused of entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., federal court officials say.

Anthony Joseph Scirica is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to an arrest warrant issued by the U.S. District Court in Washington.

The FBI took Scirica into custody Wednesday in Winston-Salem, the warrant said. Federal court documents didn’t provide Scirica’s hometown or age.

Amanda Fretto, an assistant U.S. attorney in Washington, declined to comment on the case.

Scirica is the second person arrested in Forsyth County this year for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington.

In March, Charles Joseph Donohoe, 33, a local leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was arrested in Kernersville by the FBI and charged with conspiracy, obstruction of law enforcement and destruction of federal property, federal court documents say.

