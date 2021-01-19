FBI arrests Pilot Mountain man for alleged role in storming U.S. Capitol

FBI agents arrested a Pilot Mountain man Tuesday for his alleged role in the insurrection Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Christopher Raphael Spencer was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of justice, the FBI said in a statement. Spencer is the first North Carolina resident arrested for allegedly taking part in the attempted coup in Washington, the FBI said.
Spencer was taken into custody without incident in Kernersville and made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greensboro, the FBI said. Spencer was released after he was processed by federal court officials, and he was ordered into home detention, according to federal documents.
Spencer is accused of being among several hundred people who pushed past Capitol police officers and stormed into the Capitol on Jan. 6. Supporters of President Donald Trump disrupted the Congress as House members and Senators were scheduled to confirm the Electoral College's voting results.
The rioters extensively damaged the building, broke windows and ransacked several offices. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died in the chaos.
On. Jan. 13, the U.S. House voted 232 to 197 to impeach Trump for "incitement of insurrection" — the second time House members have impeached Trump.
More than 100 people have been arrested on charges connected to the Capitol riot. Since the attempted coup, the FBI has identified more than 200 suspects.
The Department of Justice provided details about the charges against Spencer, saying the government received three iPhone videos from Spencer's Facebook page.
An informant who knows Spencer told the FBI that Spencer posted videos from inside the U.S. Capitol as rioters stormed the building. The informant also indicated that some of Spencer's family members may have accompanied him into the Capitol.
FBI documents say one video shows Spencer as he walked through Statuary Hall. He is alleged to have said, "Who would've knew the first time I ever come would be to storm. Spencer then moved toward the entry doors to the U.S. House where a crowd had gathered, chanting "Stop the steal. Stop the Steal."
Later the crowd screamed, "Open the door," the FBI document says. The video ends with the crowd chanting, "Break it down. Break it down."
At one point, Spencer yells, "kick that mother****** open" as others shouted "push" and attempted to push through the closed door, the FBI said.
Another video showed Spencer with others in a hallway. Law enforcement officers are present as well.
Male voices can be heard yelling at the officers guarding a door nearby, "When's the last time happened in America?," "You still believe that Joe Biden won?," and "Hey, when was the last time you dealt with this in the Capitol? Never," according to the FBI document.
People can be heard yelling vulgarities at police officers and taunting the officers, the FBI said. Documents also quote Spencer as saying to his own camera, "What's up Alex? We done stormed the Capitol building, bro. They done teared us."
A crowd yelling at officers, who were fighting their way through a doorway, called police "f****** traitor," "pig" and "fascist," the FBI said.
Spencer chimed in, yelling, "Smile mother******. Smile b****. F****** traitor," the FBI said.
A third video showed Spencer inside the wing where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's offices are located, the FBI said. The government didn't say whether Spencer actually entered Pelosi's office.
Spencer is accused of using loud, threatening or abusive language (and) engaging in disorderly conduct in the Capitol with the intent of impeding a session of Congress, the FBI said.
