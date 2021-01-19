FBI arrests Pilot Mountain man for alleged role in storming U.S. Capitol

More than 100 people have been arrested on charges connected to the Capitol riot. Since the attempted coup, the FBI has identified more than 200 suspects.

The Department of Justice provided details about the charges against Spencer, saying the government received three iPhone videos from Spencer's Facebook page.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An informant who knows Spencer told the FBI that Spencer posted videos from inside the U.S. Capitol as rioters stormed the building. The informant also indicated that some of Spencer's family members may have accompanied him into the Capitol.

FBI documents say one video shows Spencer as he walked through Statuary Hall. He is alleged to have said, "Who would've knew the first time I ever come would be to storm. Spencer then moved toward the entry doors to the U.S. House where a crowd had gathered, chanting "Stop the steal. Stop the Steal."

Later the crowd screamed, "Open the door," the FBI document says. The video ends with the crowd chanting, "Break it down. Break it down."

At one point, Spencer yells, "kick that mother****** open" as others shouted "push" and attempted to push through the closed door, the FBI said.

Another video showed Spencer with others in a hallway. Law enforcement officers are present as well.