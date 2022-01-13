 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FBI, park service ask for help in homicide investigation
0 Comments
top story

FBI, park service ask for help in homicide investigation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The FBI office in Charlotte and the National Park Service are asking for the public's help finding two men they say are connected to a homicide victim in Watauga County.

Josue Calderon

Josue Calderon

On Oct. 9, 2021, the body of Josue Xavier Calderon, 33, of Rhode Island was found along the Blue Ridge Parkway near milepost 289.8 in Blowing Rock, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An obituary indicated that Calderon was from the town of Cumberland, which is 15 miles north of Providence, R.I., news outlets reported. Authorities haven’t said how Calderon died.

A traveler on the parkway reported finding the body below the Yadkin Valley Overlook in Watauga County, about 100 miles northeast of Asheville. Investigators waited until after an autopsy was performed by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to declare the case a homicide, officials said.

FBI agents have determined that Calderon traveled with two other men in a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox from to Rhode Island to North Carolina, the Justice Department said.

To develop a more detailed timeline of the crime, the FBI and the National Park Service are asking for people to contact those agencies if they saw the men or the Chevy SUV on Oct. 6 or Oct. 7, traveling between Raleigh and Blowing Rock, the Justice Department said.

Anyone with information about the case can call the FBI office in Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or the National Park Service's tip line at 1-888-653-0009.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia-led troops pull out of Kazakhstan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Attorney: Judge made error in sentencing Pilot Mountain woman who took her 14-year-old son into U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Crime

Attorney: Judge made error in sentencing Pilot Mountain woman who took her 14-year-old son into U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The attorney for a Pilot Mountain woman who took her 14-year-old son into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is challenging her sentence. The attorney said Virginia Marie Spencer should not have been sentenced to both three months in prison and three years of probation. She should have gotten either probation or a prison sentence or probation with home confinement, the attorney argues in court papers.  

A new trial is ordered for Rural Hall man convicted of shooting four times at Kernersville police officer.
Crime

A new trial is ordered for Rural Hall man convicted of shooting four times at Kernersville police officer.

The N.C. Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for a Rural Hall man convicted of shooting at a Kernersville police officer four times during a traffic stop. The court said that a Forsyth County prosecutor failed to provide a non-racial reason for one of four jurors. The man's attorney had alleged that the prosecutor had dismissed the four jurors because they were Black. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert