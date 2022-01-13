FBI, park service ask for help in homicide investigation

The FBI office in Charlotte and the National Park Service are asking for the public's help finding two men they say are connected to a homicide victim in Watauga County.

On Oct. 9, 2021, the body of Josue Xavier Calderon, 33, of Rhode Island was found along the Blue Ridge Parkway near milepost 289.8 in Blowing Rock, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday in a news release.

An obituary indicated that Calderon was from the town of Cumberland, which is 15 miles north of Providence, R.I., news outlets reported. Authorities haven’t said how Calderon died.

A traveler on the parkway reported finding the body below the Yadkin Valley Overlook in Watauga County, about 100 miles northeast of Asheville. Investigators waited until after an autopsy was performed by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to declare the case a homicide, officials said.

FBI agents have determined that Calderon traveled with two other men in a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox from to Rhode Island to North Carolina, the Justice Department said.