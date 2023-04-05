The FBI, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Thomasville teenager, authorities say.

Shaina Trail, 15, was last seen March 29 at her home, the FBI said on a missing person poster about Trail. A surveillance camera captured images of a vehicle near her Thomasville home when she disappeared.

The vehicle is described as a 2020 to 2023 octane blue Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with dark tinted windows, the FBI said.

Trail stands 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds, the FBI said. She brown hair and hazel or green eyes.

She was wearing a white hoodie, a white T-shirt with milk cartons on it, ripped jeans, Spiderman high-top tennis shoes and pink glasses, the FBI said.

She was carrying a big red duffel bag and a pink backpack, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information about Trail's whereabouts can call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-242-2105.