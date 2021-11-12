Federal and local authorities arrest two people in Winston-Salem on drug offenses

Federal and local authorities arrested two people Friday in Winston-Salem after investigators found illegal drugs, valued at more than $96,000, at a home in the city's southeastern section.

The U.S. Marshals and the Winston-Salem Police Department's violent firearm investigations team executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 2500 block of Green Oaks Court, police said.

Investigators found 2 pounds of marijuana, 1.65 ounces of heroin, slightly more than 12 ounces of cocaine, 5.6 ounces of methamphetamine and $1,993 in cash, police said.

Those illegal drugs are valued at $96,620, police said.

Christopher Brooks Sellers, 19, of Ingleside Drive in High Point is charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in meth and felony possession of marijuana, police said.

Investigators had an outstanding warrant that charged Sellers with possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

Sarah Takilah Pruden, 25, of Green Oaks Drive is charged with maintaining a dwelling to store a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Police didn't describe the relationship between Sellers and Pruden.

Sellers and Pruden were taken to the Forsyth County Jail, police said. Their bond information wasn't immediately available Friday night.

