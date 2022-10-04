Federal court schedules arguments on 1931 law at the heart of battle between Forsyth DA, NC attorney general

A federal appeals court in Richmond, Va. will hear arguments in December about the constitutionality of a 1931 state law being used to prosecute N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein's campaign.

At the heart of the argument is a 2-year-old political ad, which Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill claims defamed him.

According to court documents filed Monday, the 4th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals has tentatively scheduled oral arguments to happen sometime between Dec. 6 and Dec. 9 in Richmond, Va.

In 2020, O'Neill, a Republican currently running for another term as Forsyth's district attorney, challenged Stein, the Democratic incumbent, for N.C. Attorney General.

During that race, the two tussled over how each had handled a backlog of untested rape kits. Stein's campaign ran a 30-second ad called "Survivor," to combat what it said were false statements O'Neill made.

In the ad, a woman identified as Juliette, who is a part-time employee in Stein's office, said she is a sexual-assault survivor. She also says that she was stunned when she found out that "O'Neill left 1,500 rape kits sitting on a shelf, leaving rapists on the street."

O'Neill said the ad was false and defamatory and filed a complaint with the State Board of Elections on Sept. 29, 2020. The State Board of Elections investigated, finding that there was not a clear violation of the state law, which prohibits people from intentionally publishing or circulating false and derogatory information about a candidate that could hurt that candidate's chances of winning office.

Violation of the law is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and court fines.

The Wake County District Attorney's Office requested a second investigation from the State Bureau of Investigation and sought criminal charges.

Stein's campaign; Ralston Lapp Guinn Media Group, which produced the ad; and Juliette, filed a lawsuit in July in U.S. District Court to stop the criminal prosecution and to have a judge declare the state law an unconstitutional attack on political free speech.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles denied a preliminary injunction in August, which prompted an appeal to the 4th Circuit. A day after a Wake County grand jury said prosecutors had enough evidence to seek indictments, the 4th Circuit put a temporary block on prosecutors doing anything else with the case.

The grand jury asked Wake County prosecutors to seek indictments against Stein; Seth Dearmin, Stein's chief of staff who approved the ad; and Eric Stern, who worked as Stein's campaign manager.

The criminal investigation into the 2020 political ad is now at a standstill. Wake County prosecutors can't seek indictments until the 4th Circuit hears oral arguments in December and makes a decision, which could take months. And there is a two-year statute of limitations on pursuing criminal charges under the state law. That statute of limitations runs out this month.

But Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman has said that attorneys on both sides are working on an agreement that would essentially extend the statute of limitations while the federal appeal is pending. That would preserve Wake County prosecutors' ability to go to the grand jury for indictments if Stein's campaign loses in federal court.

Freeman has said she recused herself from the case and assigned it to one of her senior prosecutors, David Saacks. Still, Freeman, a Democrat, has faced criticism as her office continues to pursue criminal charges against Stein, who is expected to run for North Carolina governor in 2024.

Also, as first reported by Axios Raleigh, O’Neill’s wife, Oona O’Neill, a doctor at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and Jennifer Martin, chief assistant district attorney in Jim O’Neill’s office, both contributed to Freeman’s campaign. According to campaign reports, Oona O’Neill contributed a total of $2,000, according to campaign reports from May of this year. Jennifer Martin contributed a total of $250.

Axios Raleigh also reported that one of Jim O’Neill’s business partners contributed to Freeman’s campaign but that person was not identified. A records check by Journal staff showed the donor appeared to be Konstantinos Kazakos. Kazakos and O’Neill are managers of K&O Ventures LLC, according to records on the Secretary of State’s website.

Freeman, who said she recused herself because of her professional relationships with O'Neill and Stein, has denied any political motivation behind the prosecution. She has said her office is simply applying the law to the facts.

In court papers filed with the 4th Circuit, Pressly Millen, an attorney for Stein's campaign, argues that the state law violates the First Amendment. He also said that the law is vague and overbroad.

"The North Carolina statute at issue violates the First Amendment because it is a content-based restriction that criminalizes core political speech – statements about candidates and elections – in a manner that is overbroad in the speech that it reaches, underinclusive in the campaign speech that it allows, and not narrowly tailored to serve the government’s interest using the least restrictive means," Millen said in a brief filed Sept. 20.

Millen said that the ad in question was not false and that it was a reaction to what he claims were O'Neill's false statements about Stein's record during the campaign.

Winston-Salem Journal research turned up only one reported use of the 1931 law, which occurred in the 1940s. In September 1946, George E. Pritchard of Elizabeth City was convicted in Beaufort County on a warrant charging him with "publishing and causing to be circulated" in the Camden County primary election in May 1946, derogatory reports about W.I. Halstead, a candidate for the N.C. General Assembly, the Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reported on Feb. 26, 1947.

A judge sentenced Pritchard to serve one year as a convicted felon working along state roads, the newspaper reported.