Federal judge will decide Thursday on whether Kernersville Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe remains in custody.

McCullough cited Telegram messages from Donohoe in which he discusses logistics, such as meeting up at the Washington Monument on the morning of Jan. 6. He tells the group in Telegram messages that he has "the key," indicating that he is in charge until Nordean and Rehl arrive, McCullough said.

Harvey asked whether Donohoe is a top leader in the Proud Boys, and McCullough said he isn't. Still, he "speaks with a degree of authority that is followed," he added.

What makes Donohoe dangerous is that he was able to organize a large group of people and get them to come to Washington, D.C. and march to the U.S. Capitol, where the plan was to disrupt the U.S. Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election, he said.

He cited new Telegram messages sent by Donohoe. In one, Donohoe is reported to have said that "Facial recognition don't mean s*** when you got a .556 green tip." The green tip appears to be a reference to a kind of armor-piercing bullet, prosecutors said.

After the Jan. 6 incident, Donohoe and Nordean exchanged messages in which Donohoe said he could help Nordean relocate to North Carolina, McCullough said. He also cited an exchange where Donohoe responded to someone else who said that it was over because Biden won. "It's never too late," Donohoe is reported to have said, according to McCullough.