Federal prosecutor in Greensboro faces State Bar complaint. He’s accused of misleading a bank exec being investigated for fraud.

The N.C. State Bar has filed a complaint alleging that a veteran federal prosecutor from Greensboro falsely told a bank executive that she would face no criminal charges if she testified before a federal grand jury. That bank executive was later indicted on multiple charges alleging embezzlement and bank fraud.
A federal judge later granted a motion acquitting the bank executive.
Frank J. Chut Jr. is currently an assistant U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina and works out of the Greensboro office. He has been with the office since 2007 and is a former Guilford County prosecutor.
Chut has denied the allegations, and David Freedman, one of his attorneys, said that the Office of Professional Responsibility at the U.S. Justice Department has already determined that Chut did nothing inappropriate.
"I can say that I've been handling cases with Frank Chut in state and federal courts for over 20 years and he is one of the best and most ethical lawyers that I know," Freedman said Friday.
Chut was assigned to investigate wide-ranging allegations of fraud involving executives from GrandSouth Bank, which has headquarters in Greenville, S.C. The new investigation grew out of a previous prosecution of Gregory Harrison, a Greensboro man who owned a temporary staffing company. In 2012, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Federal prosecutors alleged that he failed to pay over $40 million in federal taxes that had been withheld from the pay of his employees between 2004-06 and in 2009.
Harrison had obtained a series of what are known as factoring loans from GrandSouth Bank, and Chut was part of a team investigating whether Douglas Corriher, a vice president of the bank's factoring loan department, and others had conspired with Harrison to get around the bank's lending limits to obtain funding for Harrison's staffing business, according to federal court documents and Law360, a subscription-based legal news service.
Law360 reported that federal prosecutors believed that Corriher and other bank executives used agreements with what amounted to fake companies to advance credit based on those companies' accounts receivable. The invoices, however, belonged to Harrison's business, and the advances would get sent to an account Harrison had control over, the news service reported. Prosecutors alleged that Corriher and another bank executive knew that Harrison was not paying his payroll taxes but kept making the advances. That served two purposes, prosecutors said — it helped the company stay afloat and it provided a profit to the bank because the company could pay back the loans.
As part of the investigation, Shannon Michelle Drake, a bank executive, testified twice in front of a federal grand jury — on Sept. 25, 2012 and May 29, 2013, the complaint from the State Bar said.
Two weeks before Drake's 2013 testimony, Chut emailed his investigative team: "We need to decide if we want to treat Shannon Drake as a target. She is a bank officer. While I do not believe there is evidence she knew about the taxes, she was an essential cog in the Five Guys system and was well aware that these loans were a nominee agreement."
According to the complaint, Chut further said that it would "help to get her an attorney of her own. Give her a break in response for full testimony or make her eat a false entry on bank books charge (venue issues aside)?"
The State Bar alleges that Chut knew Drake had a risk of being held criminally liable for being involved in Corriher's alleged fraudulent activity. Chut talked to Drake about her constitutional rights to have legal representation and against self-incrimination. But, the State Bar alleges, Chut told Drake that she was not facing any criminal charges.
"Defendant's assertions to Drake that she was not a subject or target of the investigation and that she was merely a factual witness were misleading and deceptive, in that Defendant's statements implied that Drake was not at risk of being held criminally liable based upon her testimony," that she was not involved in criminal activity and that the government had already made a decision that she was not a subject or target in the criminal investigation, the State Bar said.
Then, on June 28, 2016, a federal grand jury returned a multi-count indictment against Drake alleging conspiracy, making false entries on GrandSouth's records and charges.
In a written answer, Chut said federal prosecutors had not made any decisions about charging Drake and that he did not deceive or mislead Drake. He said he told her about her constitutional right to have a lawyer and against self-incrimination.
Corriher pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to impede the Internal Revenue Service and received a sentence of 15 months in prison. Two other executives — Ronald Earnest and Robert Taylor — were acquitted of all charges after a month-long trial in 2019, according to Law360.
And U.S. District Judge William L. Osteen Jr. granted a motion filed by Drake's attorney, dismissing all the charges against her.
Chut will have a hearing before the State Bar's Disciplinary Hearing Commission. That hearing has not yet been set, but Freedman said it will likely be held in the fall.
