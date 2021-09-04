Federal prosecutors say judge was right to keep Charles Donohoe detained

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also made statements indicating that he had a leadership role on Jan. 6 and that indicated in one message that members could be facing "gang" charges if anything was compromised.

Federal prosecutors also allege that Donohoe was part of a group that walked toward the Capitol building and trampled over barriers and that Donohoe is seen on video pushing up the Capitol steps in an apparent effort to overwhelm law-enforcement officers guarding the doors.

At 1:37 p.m. on Jan. 6, Donohoe is seen with a riot shield that another Proud Boys member, Dominic Pezzola, is alleged to have stolen from a Capitol police officer. Donohoe sent out a statement on Telegram: "Got a riot shield!" At 2:13 p.m., prosecutors allege, Pezzola used that same riot shield to break a window on the northwest side of the Capitol building.

Rioters were able to force an adjacent door open and get into the Capitol building after Pezzola allegedly broke the window, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said that at 3:38 p.m., Donohoe sent a message indicating that he left the Capitol building grounds and that he and others were "regrouping with a second force." That regrouping never happened because he later stated that National Guard and Department of Homeland Security agents were coming, according to court documents.