Federal prosecutors want Kernersville man to spend 15 days in prison for his role in Jan. 6, 2021 attack on U.S. Capitol.

Scirica spent 31 minutes in the U.S. Capitol and went into the building, even though he knew he wasn't supposed to be there, Albinson and Lingwood argue.

Scirica had traveled from North Carolina to attend a "Stop the Steal" rally, where Trump spoke. Afterward, he walked with other people toward the U.S. Capitol, where he saw people going up the steps and climbing the scaffolding, prosecutors said. He heard people yelling and shouting and heard a window breaking. He also heard alarms going off inside the Capitol building.

Despite all of that, he went inside the Capitol building, prosecutors said. That happened at 2:24 p.m., making him one of the first people to enter the Capitol building, prosecutors said.

"He said he walked through the Capitol and went in the direction of where he thought the 'electors' were located," prosecutors said in the sentencing memorandum.

Albinson and Lingwood said Scirica "anointed himself as leader to a group of rioters inside the Capitol." He directed a group of rioters who appeared lost through Statuary Hall and toward a line of police officers standing outside House Chambers, they said.