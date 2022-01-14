Federal prosecutors want Kernersville man to spend 15 days in prison for his role in Jan. 6, 2021 attack on U.S. Capitol.

A Kernersville man convicted on charges of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 led people toward the House Chambers, saying that was where "the electors are," federal prosecutors allege in court papers filed Thursday.
Prosecutors want Anthony Joseph Scirica to spend 15 days in federal prison and pay $500 in restitution, according to a sentencing memorandum.
Scirica pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20.
FBI agents took Scirica into custody in Winston-Salem on a four-count indictment charging him also with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Captiol building.
Under the plea agreement, those three charges will be dismissed at his sentencing on the parading, demonstrating or picketing charge. Scirica faces a potential six-month prison sentence and a fine of $5,000.
Federal prosecutors Grace Albinson and Amanda Fretto Lingwood said Scirica did far more than just follow the crowd on Jan. 6, 2021, when hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying the presidential election. They did so because they falsely believed that there was rampant election fraud and that former President Donald Trump actually won. There's no evidence that Trump won the election or that there was election fraud.
Scirica spent 31 minutes in the U.S. Capitol and went into the building, even though he knew he wasn't supposed to be there, Albinson and Lingwood argue.
Scirica had traveled from North Carolina to attend a "Stop the Steal" rally, where Trump spoke. Afterward, he walked with other people toward the U.S. Capitol, where he saw people going up the steps and climbing the scaffolding, prosecutors said. He heard people yelling and shouting and heard a window breaking. He also heard alarms going off inside the Capitol building.
Despite all of that, he went inside the Capitol building, prosecutors said. That happened at 2:24 p.m., making him one of the first people to enter the Capitol building, prosecutors said.
"He said he walked through the Capitol and went in the direction of where he thought the 'electors' were located," prosecutors said in the sentencing memorandum.
Albinson and Lingwood said Scirica "anointed himself as leader to a group of rioters inside the Capitol." He directed a group of rioters who appeared lost through Statuary Hall and toward a line of police officers standing outside House Chambers, they said.
Lawmakers were inside the House Chambers, and Scirica chanted, "USA, USA," at police, prosecutors said. He remained inside, even though at one point, police officers deployed tear gas.
Scirica took videos with his phone. Those videos showed that Scirica saw law-enforcement officers trying to keep rioters from advancing into the Capitol. He told FBI agents that he saw a man push a law-enforcement officer inside the Capitol and that a man told Scirica that he had a gun.
When asked by an FBI agent if he regretted going into the Capitol, Scirica said this: "I don't know. I'm not really sure. It might make a good story in like 50 years when I am a grandfather."
WGHP/Fox 8, the news partner for the Winston-Salem Journal, has reported that Mark Jones, Scirica's attorney, is asking a judge to sentence Scirica to probation.
Last week, Virginia Marie Spencer of Pilot Mountain was sentenced to three months in prison and three years of probation for her conviction on a charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Spencer's attorney filed court papers arguing that the judge was wrong to impose both an active sentence and a probationary sentence.
