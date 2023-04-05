Federal, state and local law enforcement officers arrested about 70 people, seized 40 pounds of illegal drugs, recovered more than 70 guns and $23,000 in a three-month operation to reduce violent crime in Winston-Salem, authorities said Wednesday.

Among the criminal defendants, 35 people are facing federal drug-trafficking charges, said Jason Walsh, the resident agent-in-charge in the Charlotte office of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Walsh talked about the operation at a news conference at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn Jr., Forsyth Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. and Col. Henry Gray of the sheriff’s office also talked about the operation.

ATF agents worked with the Winston-Salem police and Forsyth sheriff’s deputies in the operation, Walsh said. The U.S. Marshals and the N.C. National Guard’s Counter Drug Program personnel also participated.

Investigators seized 9.4 pounds of methamphetamines, 12.5 pounds of fentanyl, 14.6 pounds of marijuana and 3.5 pounds of cocaine, Walsh said. Among the seized weapons, nine guns were used in 30 violent crimes in and around Winston-Salem.

"Let this be a reminder," Walsh said. "If you think you are going to utilize a firearm in crime, use, possess or sell illegal narcotics, the federal government is here, and we are working in the streets of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County."

The investigators used the ATF’s National Integrated Ballistic Information Network that helps law enforcement officers link evidence found at crime scenes to other shootings, Walsh said. In turn, that information identifies the shooters.

ATF agents maintained a low profile as they identified local drug dealers and gathered evidence against them, Walsh said.

"We are out there every day, even if you don’t see us," Walsh said. "We will be stronger in the future as we try to fight some of this violent crime."

Penn said he knew about the operation three months ago, but he couldn’t discuss it publicly at several community forums about local gun violence. During that time, city police officers joined in the operation.

"Day after day after day, we were taking guns, drugs and folks out of our community who meant us harm," Penn said. "I want the community to know that every time you see us out here in the street, doing our best to keep you safe, there is more going on behind the scenes."

Kimbrough praised the work of the Forsyth County Drug Task Force, the ATF and the U.S. Marshals.

The investigators risk their lives in their work while many local residents are sleeping at night, Kimbrough said.

"I appreciate the work that you do,” Kimbrough said to some task force members who attended the news conference. "I don’t take it lightly."

The sheriff’s deputies who worked with the federal agents helped make the operation a successful effort, Gray said.

"We welcome any future endeavors and a strong commitment in making our community a safer place," Gray said.

