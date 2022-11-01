 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Female inmate found dead in Stokes County Jail.

A woman found unresponsive in the Stokes County Jail died there on Monday, the Stokes County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the sheriff's office, jail officers were making their rounds on Monday when they found the 41-year-old female unresponsive in her cell.

Officers began lifesaving measures and called for emergency medical responders, who arrived on the scene within minutes, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead by the emergency medical workers.

The sheriff's office said the SBI was contacted and will be handling the death investigation going forward. The sheriff's office said the name of the inmate who died will not be released until the next of kin are notified.

