Fentanyl, meth charges resulted from an anonymous tip, authorities say

Two Forsyth County residents face drug charges after investigators received an anonymous tip that fentanyl was being sold from a Winston-Salem home, authorities said Tuesday.

Caitlyn Daisy Roselli Poole, 29, of Winston-Salem is charged with felony trafficking of fentanyl, felony maintaining a dwelling to store a controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl and other charges, the Forsyth County Drug Task Force said in a news release.

Poole was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with her bond set at $100,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. She is scheduled to appear in court July 1.

Adam Garrett Cagle, 31, of Pfafftown is charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver meth and felony possession of a firearm by a felon, the task force said. Cagle received a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 12.

After the task force received the tip about fentanyl being sold in Winston-Salem on Feb. 19, investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Laura Avenue, the task force said.