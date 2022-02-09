 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fentanyl trafficking conviction lands Guilford man in federal prison for 24 years
Fentanyl trafficking conviction lands Guilford man in federal prison for 24 years

A Guilford County man was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison on drug trafficking and gun convictions, federal authorities said. 

Arthur Alexander McQueen, Jr., 36, of Whitsett was sentenced to 24 years and four months for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He received a 10-year sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Greensboro said in a news release.

Those sentences will run simultaneously, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to court documents, a confidential informant bought drugs from McQueen on May 20, 2021. Homeland Security Investigations in Charlotte, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office and the Albemarle Police Department were involved in the investigation.

The informant contacted McQueen and arranged to buy 17 1/2 ounces of fentanyl for $25,000 at a location in Forsyth County, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. McQueen was seen leaving a home in Guilford County to meet the informant in Forsyth County, investigators said.

In June 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at McQueen's home in Whitsett in eastern Guilford County, where they seized a stolen handgun with a large capacity magazine, drug paraphernalia, several bags of fentanyl and a bag containing cocaine, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Laboratory testing confirmed that the controlled substances amounted to slightly more than 9 pounds of fentanyl and less than 1 ounce of cocaine, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Investigators arrested McQueen after he was found in the master bedroom trying to dispose of fentanyl in the toilet and bathtub.

Following his arrest, McQueen admitted to investigators that he had sold drugs and purchased the handgun, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

At the time, McQueen had been convicted of multiple felony offenses related to illegal drug distribution in Forsyth County, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The Forsyth County Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation.

