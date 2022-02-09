Fentanyl trafficking conviction lands Guilford man in federal prison for 24 years

A Guilford County man was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison on drug trafficking and gun convictions, federal authorities said.

Arthur Alexander McQueen, Jr., 36, of Whitsett was sentenced to 24 years and four months for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He received a 10-year sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Greensboro said in a news release.

Those sentences will run simultaneously, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to court documents, a confidential informant bought drugs from McQueen on May 20, 2021. Homeland Security Investigations in Charlotte, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office and the Albemarle Police Department were involved in the investigation.

The informant contacted McQueen and arranged to buy 17 1/2 ounces of fentanyl for $25,000 at a location in Forsyth County, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. McQueen was seen leaving a home in Guilford County to meet the informant in Forsyth County, investigators said.