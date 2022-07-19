Fentanyl trafficking conviction lands Winston-Salem man in prison for 10 years

A Forsyth County jury convicted a Winston-Salem man on charges that he trafficked fentanyl, according to a news release from the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office.

Steven Dewayne Sidberry Jr., 30, was convicted of one count of trafficking in fentanyl by possession of 14 to 28 grams, one count of trafficking in fentanyl by transportation of 14 to 28 grams, one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the news release, Cpl. Phillip Yates of the Winston-Salem Police Department stopped Sidberry on July 9, 2021 because his driver's license was revoked. Sidberry was driving a Dodge Charger. Prosecutors said police officers discovered that Sidberry had multiple outstanding arrest warrants. Yates searched Sidberry's car and found more than 18 grams of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, the District Attorney's Office said.

Yates also found $940 in cash in Sidberry's possession. According to the District Attorney's Office, the jury rejected Sidberry's claim that he believed that the drugs were cocaine.

Judge Nathaniel J. Poovey of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Sidberry to a minimum of seven years, 6 months and a maximum of 10 years in prison.