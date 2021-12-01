 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Few details released on 14-year-old gunshot victim in Kernersville
0 Comments
top story

Few details released on 14-year-old gunshot victim in Kernersville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two weeks after a 14-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound in a popular Kernersville park, little is known about the circumstances of his death.

Marcus Key, a sixth-grader at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' Virtual Academy, died of a gunshot wound to the head on Nov. 17 at Fourth of July Park, Kernersville Police said in a news release issued Nov. 18. 

The park is next to Kernersville Elementary School. 

According to the release, police were called to the park around 6:30 p.m., in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found Marcus suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He later died of his injuries.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said it was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public. 

Police have not said if Marcus' death was a homicide or accidental or if there is a suspect. Calls about the incident were referred to the public affairs officer. He has not returned messages.

Marcus' aunt, Shelby Joyce, said the family is in "standstill" as they await more information. 

On Nov. 21, some of Marcus' friends and family set up a makeshift memorial for him, setting balloons, stuffed animals and a cross at the base of a pine tree at the park where he died.

His funeral was the following day.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four injured after WWII aircraft bomb explodes in Munich

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert