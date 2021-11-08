Fire destroys playground equipment at Smith Farm Elementary in Winston-Salem

A weekend fire destroyed the playground equipment at Smith Farm Elementary School, officials with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said.

Brent Campbell, spokesman for the schools, said school officials were informed of the fire by the city fire department and Winston-Salem police officers.

Campbell said the police are working with the fire department to investigate the cause of the blaze.

The damage was so extensive that all the playground equipment will have to be replaced, Campbell said.

School officials alerted families on Monday about the weekend damage.

Campbell said the school system will be working on alternative ways to give the students outdoor activities.

Campbell also said the school system would be looking for potential sources of money to replace the equipment, and working with the school's community partners to bring about a quick replacement.

