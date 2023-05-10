The manager of Lexington Family Pharmacy exchanged gunfire Tuesday with two suspects who attempted to rob the pharmacy, authorities said. The manager sustained a minor injury.

Lexington police later arrested the suspects in Salisbury.

The incident began about 2 p.m. when two masked men tried to rob the pharmacy and shot at Steve Koontz, the manager and a pharmacist, according to FOX8/WGHP, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Koontz, who legally carries a handgun at the pharmacy, fired back, the television station reported.

Koontz said he heard a man yelling for everyone to put their hands above their heads.

“I look up, and it’s a tall guy in a mask, and he had a gun pointed at my cashier,” Koontz said.

The pharmacy's five employees screamed and the suspect fired a shot before a second suspect came inside the pharmacy, the television station reported. The suspect’s bullet reportedly hit a computer monitor.

The two men then left the pharmacy and Koontz followed them. Koontz and the suspect exchanged gunfire again, the television station reported. Koontz was grazed by a bullet.

Russell Patterson, the owner of Lexington Family Pharmacy, praised Koontz for his actions.

“You find with Mr. Koontz, it wasn’t a good opportunity for these folks to come in today,” Patterson told the television station. “Sometimes, you break into the wrong place, and there are people who fight back.”

In Salisbury, Lexington police arrested Marcelleus Robinson, 31, and Bryson Moss, 22, for their alleged roles in the incident.

Robinson is charged with attempted armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

Moss is charged with attempted armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, police said.

Robinson and Moss were being held Tuesday in the Davidson County Jail, police said.