Five drive-by shootings in two days in Winston-Salem. Five people hurt, two critically.

Police are investigating five separate drive-by shootings that happened in Winston-Salem since Tuesday night.

Five people were injured, two of them critically, in the shootings, police. Two other people escaped injury, Winston-Salem police said.

Police arrested a man in connection with two of the shootings, and officers are looking for suspects in the other cases.

Police responded at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to a report of someone discharging a firearm into an occupied home in the 3700 block of Hemlock Drive.

Natasha Mitchell, 27, was inside when gunfire hit the home, but she wasn’t injured, police said.

While officers investigated that incident, they received another report of gunfire, this time in the 2700 block of North Glenn Avenue. When officers arrived at that scene, they discovered bullets had struck a home while Shekira Mitchell, 39, was inside.

She also wasn’t injured. Police didn’t say whether Natasha Mitchell and Shekira Mitchell are related.

Investigators linked Franklin Donyea Parker, 20, of Salem Gardens Drive to both shootings, police said.

Officers and Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant Thursday at Parker’s apartment and arrested him, police said. Investigators seized two guns from the apartment.

Parker is charged with discharging a firearm from within an enclosure, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm with the city’s limits, police said.

Parker was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County jail with his bond set at $150,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

In the third case, two juveniles, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were shot while walking on Alder Street late Tuesday, Winston-Salem Police said in a news release.

Officers were called about 9:09 p.m. and found the teens at a house on Alexander Street, where the two had gone after being shot. The teens were taken to a local medical facility for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The preliminary investigation showed that they were shot by a man in a dark-colored vehicle in the 1200 block of Alder Street.

In the fourth incident, officers responded at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting in the 500 block of Akron Drive, police said.

When officers arrived, they found William Anthony Boyd, 35, and Demetrius Malachi Thomas, 19, on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to their legs, police said.

Boyd and Thomas were taken to a local hospital, where Boyd was in critical condition Thursday with life-threatening injuries, police said. Boyd sustained two gunshot wounds to his legs.

Thomas was in stable condition Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Thomas sustained one gunshot wound to his leg.

Investigators determined that Boyd and Thomas were walking on Akron Drive when a dark-colored Sedan or small SUV drove by the men, and its driver turned left onto Hemlock Drive, police said.

The vehicle stopped, and a suspect got out and fired a rifle toward Boyd and Thomas, police said. The gunfire struck the victims and hit a unoccupied Ford 150 pickup parked in a driveway. The vehicle left the area before police arrived. Investigators found 11 shell cases on Hemlock Drive, police said.

In the fifth case, officers responded about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting in the 500 block of West Sprague Street, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Shawnya Blockson, 53, inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg, police said.

Blockson was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She was in critical, but stable, condition Thursday.

Investigators determined that unknown suspects fired guns into the house from a dark-colored vehicle, police said. The suspect vehicle then left the area, traveling east on West Sprague Street.

Anyone with information about the shootings can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.