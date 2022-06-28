Five people face drug charges in Surry County after investigators find illegal drugs in vehicles and homes over the past three months in Surry County

Five people face multiple drug charges in Surry County after investigators found illegal drugs in two vehicles and two homes since April, authorities said Tuesday.

Six other people were arrested on minor drug offenses.

Randle Calvin Gammons Jr., 38, of Mount Airy is charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamines, felony maintaining a vehicle to store a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four driving offenses, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said.

Gammons was arrested June 14 after investigators conducted a traffic stop on Carson Road near Pilot Mountain, the sheriff's office said.

The driver then threw about 3 ounces of meth out of a vehicle during a short chase involving Surry County sheriff’s deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

Gammons was taken to the Surry County Jail with his bond set at $600,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Jennifer Ann James, 38, of Mount Airy is charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamines, conspiring to traffic meth, felony maintaining a vehicle to store a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.

James was taken to the jail with her bond set at $196,000, the sheriff's office said.

James, who was driving a vehicle, was arrested May 16 after investigators conducted a traffic stop on Ararat Road, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies found about 9 ounces of meth, and smaller amounts of cocaine and marijuana as well drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Anthony Dione Teague, 40 of Winston-Salem is charged with trafficking in meth, conspiring to traffic meth, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.

Teague was taken to the jail with his bond set at $148,000, the sheriff's office said.

Adam Wesley Wall, 22, of Mount Airy is charged with conspiring to traffic meth, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer, the sheriff’s office said. Wall also was served two unrelated outstanding warrants.

Wall was taken to the jail with his bond set at $81,300 bond, the sheriff's office said.

Teague and Wall were passengers in the vehicle driven by James, authorities said.

George Matthew Keen, 40, of the Ararat community is charged with two counts of trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana, possession of meth, maintaining a dwelling to store a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.

Keen was taken to the jail with his bond set at $100,000, the sheriff's office said.

Keen was arrested after investigators executed a search warrant May 4 at 261 Key Road in Ararat, the sheriff's office said. Investigators found 15 pounds of marijuana and meth as well as other illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Six other people were arrested April 22 after investigators executed a search warrant at 7814 U.S. 601 in Dobson, the sheriff office said. Investigators found illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia at that location.

