Five people, including three children, die in a murder-suicide incident in High Point

High Point police found five people dead Saturday morning in a home in the city's southeastern section in a murder-suicide incident, authorities said.

Officers arrived at 7:05 a.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive on a report of two people screaming for help, police said in a statement.

Officers then forced their way into the home at 2734 Mossy Meadow Drive, where they found three juveniles and two adults dead, police said.

Police Capt. Matt Truitt declined to identify the victims or provide details on how they died.

Emergency medical technicians pronounced the five people dead at the scene, police said.

There is no active threat to the High Point community, police said.

High Point police are investigating the incident. No further details were immediately available.