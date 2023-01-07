Five people, including three children, die in murder-suicide, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — High Point police found five people dead at a home Saturday morning in what they’re investigating as a murder-suicide incident.

Officers arrived at 7:05 a.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive, in the northeastern part of the city, on a report of two people screaming for help, police said. Afterward, several people called 911.

When officers arrived, they forced their way into the home, where they found three juveniles and two adults dead, police said.

Police Capt. Matt Truitt declined to identify the victims or provide details on how they died.

Emergency medical technicians pronounced the five people dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators later interviewed the two people who had screamed for help, Truitt said. One of the two lives in the home and the other person was a visitor, Truitt said.

“They are both safe at this point, and they are unharmed,” Truitt said.

A Guilford County medical examiner was at the scene Saturday, Truitt said. The victims’ bodies will be taken for autopsies.

A High Point police car blocked the intersection of Running Cedar Trail and Mossy Meadow Drive Saturday afternoon. The house where the incident occurred stands about 100 yards from the intersection, in the High Point neighborhood of Williams Grove.

A group of six people stood along Running Cedar Trail Saturday afternoon, quietly talking with each other.

They declined to speak to a Journal reporter about what had happened.

There was no active threat Saturday to the High Point community, police said.

High Point police are continuing to investigate the incident.