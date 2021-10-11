 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food Lion employee stabbed inside store in Winston-Salem
0 Comments
breaking

Food Lion employee stabbed inside store in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man working at Food Lion at University Plaza shopping center was stabbed inside the supermarket Monday evening in what police described as a fight involving the employee and another man.

Police closed off the store as they began their investigation around 6:51 p.m. An ambulance carried the injured man away from the store for treatment. Police cars and fire trucks with lights flashing lined the drive in front of the store, which is near the intersection of University Parkway and North Point Boulevard.

Police identified the injured employee as Keshawn Jerquez Wilkins, who is 23 years old and lives in Winston-Salem. Wilkins suffered multiple serious stab wounds to his legs, police said. Police said a suspect entered the store holding a knife and confronted Wilkins. The men fought.

Brooke Darby said she was shopping in the store when she saw a commotion taking place between the cash registers and the doors at the front of the store. At first she thought maybe someone had tripped and fallen, or knocked something over.

As she approached, she said, she saw two men in a scuffle. The men were trading punches, she said. Then she saw the store employee go down to the floor.

When the employee got up, he walked in her direction toward a side aisle of the store and Darby saw that he was bleeding. She said the employee had blood on his arm and on his legs. The store employee said, "He stabbed me, man," or something similar, according to Darby.

"By the time he walked up to us, blood was going everywhere," she said.

Darby said she couldn't tell how badly the employee was hurt, but did see emergency workers treating him as they prepared to take him off in an ambulance.

Police said Wilkins’ injuries were serious, but that he was in stable condition at a local hospital.

The other man ran out of the store and Darby didn't see what became of him. Police said that after fleeing the store on foot, the suspect got into a four-door Chevrolet Impala that left the area at a high rate of speed.

A large number of police officers remained at the store following the stabbing.

Darby's daughter Bria Thomas, who is 8 years old, was scared and crying, Darby said.

“She has never seen anything like this or has seen two people fighting, so it was very frightening to her, and she was crying and was really ready to go,” Darby said.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News