Food Lion employee stabbed inside store in Winston-Salem

A man working at Food Lion at University Plaza shopping center was stabbed inside the supermarket Monday evening in what police described as a fight involving the employee and another man.

Police closed off the store as they began their investigation around 6:51 p.m. An ambulance carried the injured man away from the store for treatment. Police cars and fire trucks with lights flashing lined the drive in front of the store, which is near the intersection of University Parkway and North Point Boulevard.

Police identified the injured employee as Keshawn Jerquez Wilkins, who is 23 years old and lives in Winston-Salem. Wilkins suffered multiple serious stab wounds to his legs, police said. Police said a suspect entered the store holding a knife and confronted Wilkins. The men fought.

Brooke Darby said she was shopping in the store when she saw a commotion taking place between the cash registers and the doors at the front of the store. At first she thought maybe someone had tripped and fallen, or knocked something over.

As she approached, she said, she saw two men in a scuffle. The men were trading punches, she said. Then she saw the store employee go down to the floor.