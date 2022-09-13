Former ARCA worker convicted of illegally having sexual contact with a female resident.

A former employee at a Winston-Salem in-patient addiction treatment facility was convicted Tuesday on a charge that he illegally had sexual contact with a female resident. At the time, the man was a registered sex offender due to a rape conviction in Kentucky.

Vincent Leonard Roebuck, 63, had initially been indicted on two counts of engaging in a sex act as either a governmental or private institution employee with a woman who "was in the custody" of Addiction Recovery Care Association, or ARCA. The indictment said the incidents happened on June 10, 2019.

A Forsyth County jury reached a verdict Tuesday morning after a trial that started Monday. The jury found Roebuck guilty of one of the two counts, the one that alleged Roebuck performed oral sex on the woman. The jury acquitted Roebuck on the second count, which alleged that Roebuck had sexual intercourse with the woman.

Judge Steve Warren of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Roebuck to a minimum of two years, 8 months and a maximum of 8 years in prison. When he is released, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

At the time of the incident, Roebuck, who worked as a peer support specialist at ARCA, was not only a registered sex offender but was on parole, having served 20 years out of a 50-year prison sentence. He was convicted of raping a woman in 1993 in Jefferson County, Ky. He was released on parole in 2013.

In closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster said it didn't matter whether the sex in the ARCA case was consensual. Under state law, Roebuck was legally prohibited from having sex with someone of any age who is under the custody of an organization such as ARCA.

She said Tuesday that Roebuck admitted to Winston-Salem police detectives during an interview that he had tried to have sex with the woman and had performed oral sex with her.

Jerry Jordan, Roebuck's attorney, pointed to the woman's testimony, which indicated that Roebuck had sexually assaulted her, and questioned why Roebuck had not been charged with sexual assault. He also raised questions about her reliability, saying that the woman did not report the alleged assault, even after she left ARCA. He said it was questionable whether she was really in the custody of ARCA because she could always leave the program without any repercussions. ARCA, he said, was not a locked facility. He also noted that the woman later moved in with Roebuck for a temporary period of time.

In a taped interview that was played for the jury, Roebuck admitted that he had sexual contact with the woman but insisted that it was consensual and that he and the woman had developed a close relationship during the short time they knew each other at ARCA.

But the woman painted a very different picture in a lawsuit she and another woman filed on March 3, 2020 in Forsyth Superior Court against Roebuck, ARCA and Thom Elmore, who was executive director of ARCA at the time of the incident. The lawsuit alleged that Roebuck sexually assaulted both women, shared sexually-explicit pictures of himself with the women and supplied the second woman with illegal drugs. The lawsuit also alleges that Roebuck pulled a knife and tried to hit the woman in the criminal complaint with a jar during an incident at Roebuck's house.

According to the lawsuit, Roebuck came into the alleged victim's room on June 10, 2019, after the woman had just gotten out of the shower and told the woman to lie on the bed. He then performed oral sex on her while she said no, the lawsuit alleged. Roebuck also took a nude photo of the woman and made her smile, saying he liked to "keep evidence due to an old situation." The lawsuit also said Roebuck showed the woman a video of his penis that was on his phone and left. The lawsuit said the woman was afraid to report anything or to "go behind" Roebuck.

On June 13, 2019, the lawsuit said Roebuck went back into the woman's room and forced his tongue down the woman's throat, saying that he loved her. The lawsuit said that Roebuck sexually assaulted the woman several times during her stay at ARCA and told her repeatedly not to say anything. He also told her that no one believes female addicts, the lawsuit said.

After she left ARCA, Roebuck continued to harass her and manipulated her into moving into his house, telling her that he wanted to pay him with sexual favors in exchange for staying at his house. The woman refused. The lawsuit said that Roebuck sexually assaulted the second woman, who was also a resident at ARCA, choking her and biting her and bringing the woman cocaine and marijuana.

Roebuck was never criminally charged based on allegations that he sexually assaulted the second woman and he was also never charged with physically assaulting the alleged victim in the criminal case.

The civil complaint involving the alleged victim in the criminal case has been voluntarily dismissed. The claims involving the second woman are still pending in Forsyth Superior Court.

Attorneys for ARCA have denied the allegations against the agency in court papers. Roebuck also denied the allegations. ARCA's attorneys maintained that nothing sexual happened at the facility and that any sexual contacts with Roebuck and the women were consensual.

The lawsuit alleged that Elmore knew that Roebuck was a registered sex offender when he hired Roebuck.