Former Atrium Health nurse charged with murder of two patients, attempted murder of a third

A former nurse at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center has been charged with killing two patients with lethal doses of insulin and nearly killing a third patient, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said at a news conference Tuesday.

Johnathan Hayes, 47, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, O'Neill said.

Hayes is accused of giving a near-fatal dose of insulin to Pamela Little on Dec. 1, 2021, but Little survived, O'Neill said.

On Jan. 5, Hayes gave a lethal dose of insulin to Gwen Crawford, O'Neill said. Crawford died on Jan. 8.

Then on Jan. 22, Hayes injected Vickie Lingerfelt with a lethal dose of insulin, O'Neill said. Lingerfelt died on Jan. 27.

The investigation started March 21, 2 when O'Neill said he and Winston-Salem police detectives met with officials from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

"We were presented on that day with information by an investigative team that appeared to show that a nurse, Johnathan Hayes, may have administered a lethal dose of insulin causing the death of that patient and perhaps others," O'Neill said.

O'Neill said he asked detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department to assume the investigation and asked Baptist officials to cooperate. He said the police department conducted a thorough investigation that included interviews, evidence collection and discussions with the families of the patients Hayes is accused of killing.

O'Neill said that the totality of the evidence showed that Hayes acted alone.

Winston-Salem Police Department has dedicated a phone line for possible victims of Hayes to share information. That number is 336-757-0357, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hayes was fired in March after the investigation began. O'Neill said Hayes was taken into custody Tuesday.

This is a developing story. The Journal will publish further details as they become available.