 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Former church treasurer, 72, charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from Winston-Salem house of worship

  • 0

A former church treasurer is charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from a church over seven years, Winston-Salem police said Tuesday.

Jane Carol Davis, 72, of Strickland Avenue, has been charged with eight counts of felony embezzlement. 

Winston-Salem police began investigating after board members for Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3627 Konnoak Drive, came to police Nov. 18, 2021. They provided information that identifed Davis, a church member who worked at the church as the disbursing treasurer, as the one who was embezzling money from the church, police said.

Investigators with the police department's Fraud Unit took over and determined that Davis had embezzled a total of $156,118.83 from Covenant between June 17, 2014 and Oct. 13, 2021. 

After consulting with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office, the Fraud Unit obtained arrest warrants on Monday for Davis. Davis was arrested later Monday and taken to the Forsyth County Jail, where she was given a $250,000 unsecured bond. She has a preliminary court date of June 30.

Jane Carol Davis

Jane Carol Davis, 72, of Strickland Avenue, has been charged with eight counts of felony embezzlement. 

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After more than 20 years in prison, a Winston-Salem man is reclaiming his life

After more than 20 years in prison, a Winston-Salem man is reclaiming his life

Henry Jerome White prayed to God that he not die in prison. God answered his prayers. After 26 years, White, 54, is out. But he had a long journey, which included having his murder conviction upheld in 1998 despite a state appellate court finding that a Forsyth County prosecutor illegally used race to dismiss two potential Black jurors. 

Impaired driver gets maximum 8 years in prison for crash that killed 27-year-old in Winston-Salem

Impaired driver gets maximum 8 years in prison for crash that killed 27-year-old in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and other charges connected to a 2020 crash that killed a 27-year-old woman.

Rafael Marroquin, 41, was on trial last week in Forsyth Superior Court. He faced several charges, including second-degree murder. But the Forsyth County jury did not convict Marroquin of second-degree murder. The jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter, felony death by motor vehicle, misdemeanor hit-and-run and several other charges. 

He was sentenced to a minimum of six years, one month and a maximum of eight years, four months in prison. 

She fatally shot her boyfriend, believing the gun’s safety was on. Winston-Salem woman convicted of manslaughter.

She fatally shot her boyfriend, believing the gun’s safety was on. Winston-Salem woman convicted of manslaughter.

Ashley Symone Williams, 31, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Monday in Forsyth Superior Court. According to a Forsyth County prosecutor, she accidentally shot her longtime boyfriend on Sept. 30, 2018, in the chest after the two were playing with their guns in their bedroom. She pulled the trigger, mistakenly thinking the safety was on. Mark Dexter Norfleet, 29, died at the scene. 

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s Curiosity Rover discovered alien-looking, twisted stone structures on Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert