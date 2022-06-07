Former church treasurer, 72, charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from Winston-Salem house of worship

A former church treasurer is charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from a church over seven years, Winston-Salem police said Tuesday.
Jane Carol Davis, 72, of Strickland Avenue, has been charged with eight counts of felony embezzlement.
Winston-Salem police began investigating after board members for Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3627 Konnoak Drive, came to police Nov. 18, 2021. They provided information that identifed Davis, a church member who worked at the church as the disbursing treasurer, as the one who was embezzling money from the church, police said.
Investigators with the police department's Fraud Unit took over and determined that Davis had embezzled a total of $156,118.83 from Covenant between June 17, 2014 and Oct. 13, 2021.
After consulting with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office, the Fraud Unit obtained arrest warrants on Monday for Davis. Davis was arrested later Monday and taken to the Forsyth County Jail, where she was given a $250,000 unsecured bond. She has a preliminary court date of June 30.
