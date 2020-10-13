Former church treasurer indicted on charges he took more than $500,000 from a Winston-Salem church, church members and his family

He was initially charged last year with two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses of over $100,000 and one count of securities fraud. Those charges allege that he either stole from Grace Presbyterian Church or defrauded family and church members of a total of $340,384, according to indictments.

In the new indictments, Sullivan is alleged to illegally taken $28,568 from bank accounts belonging to Grace Presbyterian Church between Jan. 1, 2013 and Jan. 1, 2019. The indictments said Sullivan claimed that the money would be used for official business but instead converted the funds for his own use. Indictments also allege that between Oct. 1, 2014 and Sept. 15, 2017, Sullivan defrauded church members of $16,422 in order to open accounts and invest in New Covenant Mutual Funds. The money was instead used for Sullivan's personal benefit, the indictments said.

The indictments also said Sullivan committed securities fraud when he took $151,466 from the Individual Retirement Accounts of Carrie Laughry, Graciela Windsor and Devaldean Penn. He also took $31,375 from the personal bank accounts of Sherri D. Sullivan, Elaine Foster and Carrie Loughry, falsely telling them that the money would be used to invest in his companies, Prodigy Capital Management, The Sullivan Agency and Lion of Judah Properties, all of which were fake, according to the indictments.