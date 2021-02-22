Former cop charged in the Capitol riot was an armed guard for Novant. She's no longer allowed to hold that job.

Her co-defendants included her brother, Graydon Young, 54, of Englewood, Fla.; Kelly Meggs, 52, and wife, Connie Meggs, 59, both of Dunnellon, Fla.; and Sandra Ruther Parker, 62, and husband, Bennie Alvin Parker, 70, of Morrow, Ohio. In January, federal authorities announced the arrests of three other co-defendants — Thomas Caldwell, 65, of Clarke County, Va.; Donovan Crowl, 50, of Champaign County, Ohio; and Jessica Watkins, 38, also of Champaign County, Ohio.

All nine defendants were associated with The Oath Keepers, a radical, far-right, anti-government group that believes that a cabal of elites are trying to strip Americans of their rights. The group has an open membership but heavily recruits from military and law-enforcement. Kelly Meggs is a self-described leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers.

In late December, he wrote in a Facebook message, "Trump said It's gonna be wild!!!!!!! It's gonna be wild!!!!!!! He wants us to make it WILD that's what he's saying. He called us all to the Capitol and wants us to make it wild!!! Sir Yes Sir!!! Gentlemen we are heading to DC pack your s***!!" He later said in the Facebook post that there would be 50 to 100 Oath Keepers there.