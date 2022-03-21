Former detention officer for Forsyth County Jail pleads guilty to drug charges.

A former detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail has pleaded guilty to charges that she had marijuana and drug paraphernalia at her house, according to court records.

Paris Monique Crowell, 40, worked as a detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail from June 8, 2020, until her arrest on Jan. 26, 2021, when she was fired.

She was initially charged with felony possession of a controlled substance; felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling to store or sell a controlled substance; felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance; misdemeanor child abuse; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

On Feb. 25, Crowell entered guilty pleas in Forsyth District Court to felony possession of a controlled substance, which was marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Crowell entered into an arrangement for first-time drug offenders where they are essentially placed on unsupervised probation, and if they comply with the terms of the probation and don't get into any more legal trouble, the charges are dismissed. While she is on probation, she is technically not convicted of any crime. If she does violate the terms of her probation, a judge will enter her guilty plea into the record and she will then be considered convicted.

Crowell will be on six months of unsupervised probation, and she will be back in Forsyth District Court on Aug. 26 for a review of her case.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Spencer said it is mandatory that Crowell be given what is called a conditional discharge for the charges she pleaded guilty to. As part of the plea arrangement, Spencer voluntarily dismissed all of the other charges Crowell was facing, including misdemeanor child abuse. The arrest warrants for misdemeanor child abuse allege that she exposed one of her children to drugs and unsecured firearms in her home.

Crowell's arrest last year came after Forsyth County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at her house at 1710 Burton St. Also arrested were her son, Amari Crowell, 23, a former honor student and standout football player at Carver High School, and Christopher Maurice Washington, 39, who is the father of the child Paris Crowell was accused of abusing. Washington is also facing a misdemeanor child-abuse charge for the same child.

Amari Crowell entered into a similar arrangement on Feb. 25 and received 12 months of unsupervised probation. He has to be back in Forsyth District Court for a review on Feb. 24, 2023.

"Paris is pleased that this resolution will allow her to move on from this unfortunate situation in short order," Stuart Brooks, Paris Crowell's attorney, said Monday.

At the time of her arrest, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said in a statement that the sheriff's office would "pursue truth and justice no matter what or who it affects. We continue to stand on what is moral, what is legal, and what is right — even when it impacts an FCSO staff member. We are a law-abiding law-enforcement agency and will continue to conduct ourselves with integrity and transparency."

In a termination letter, Kimbrough said he was exercising his "exclusive right to hire, discharge, and supervise the employees in his office" when he fired Crowell on Jan. 26, 2021.

"Effective immediately, your services as an employee for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office are no longer necessary," Kimbrough said in the letter.

Asked whether there was ever any evidence that Crowell had brought drugs into the Forsyth County Jail, Christina Howell, spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, said, "If evidence had been discovered, Ms. Crowell would have been charged accordingly."

Crowell was paid an annual salary of $43,413.

Prosecutors have indicted Washington, which has sent his case into Forsyth Superior Court, where the charges are still pending.

