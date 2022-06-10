 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former finance director accused of stealing more than $27,000 from St. Leo's the Great Catholic Church.

  • 0

The finance director at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church was charged Friday with stealing $27,930.03 from the church, Winston-Salem police said. 

The church and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte came to them in January 2021, asking them to investigate the finance director, Marilyn Veronica Bertelsen, 61 of Springdale Avenue, police said. 

The investigation determined that $27,930.03 had been stolen from the church between Feb. 15, 2018 and March 17, 2020, police said.

A warrant was obtained for Bertelsen's arrest on Friday, charging her with three felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

She was given a $7,500 bond and will appear in court on Monday. 

Bertelsen resigned from the church in November 2020, a diocese spokeswoman said. 

Marilyn Veronica Bertelsen

Marilyn Veronica Bertelsen was charged with stealing more than $27,000 from St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. 

336-727-7429

koglesby@wsjournal.com

