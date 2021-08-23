Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.

A former Forsyth County minister was indicted Monday by a grand jury on 13 child-pornography charges.
T. Elliott Welch, 34, of Stonewell Lane in Tobaccoville had been the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville, but he resigned after he was arrested on one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in April. He was later charged with additional counts of child pornography.
On Monday, a Forsyth County grand jury indicted Welch on 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Those charges will now be in Forsyth Superior Court, where either a plea deal is made or a trial date is set. Indictments list one incident as happening on Feb. 28, 2020. All other alleged offenses happened on April 21, 2021, the indictments said.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that it had received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone who lives in the 7600 block of Stonewell Lane had child pornography. Investigators executed a search warrant at Welch's home in April.
Another search warrant was executed on June 24. According to that search warrant, child pornography was shared by someone on the Kik messaging application who had the username pastormills42. The IP address was eventually linked to Welch's address.
Investigator A.N. McBride and a special agent with Homeland Security who is identified by the last name Neefe interviewed Welch, the search warrant said.
"He admitted to using Kik to look at child pornography and also admitted to sharing it with other users," according to the search warrant. "In his interview T Elliot Welch (the indictments spell his name Elliott) stated that he would download the Kik application, view the child pornography and then delete the application once he got his release."
Welch told investigators that he made new accounts and usernames and that "there were possibly multiple accounts that were tied to him," the search warrant said.
"T Elliot Welch couldn't remember the names of his accounts because he stated there were 'so many,' but that they did not all incorporate 'pastor' into the name like the previous Cyber Tip," the search warrant said. "Also during the interview with T Elliot Welch he admitted to viewing (child sexual abuse material) approximately a couple of days before we served the search warrant on his residence."
Welch had been senior pastor at Stanleyville's First Baptist Church since February 2020. Before that, he served as associate pastor and minister of students from September 2014 to January 2020, according to the church's website.
He is married and has four children and graduated with a bachelor's of science in religion, specializing in youth ministry, from Liberty University. He received a master's of divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He also served in churches along the East Coast and was a "church-planting catalyst" in northern Ghana with the International Mission Board. He also has been a street preacher, and he and his wife are the authors of "Grace and Gingerbread: A 25-Day Devotional" about the Christmas season.
Bill Rhue, a church member who is on the church's personnel committee, issued a statement in May when Welch was initially arrested: "We are shocked and saddened by the criminal charges brought against T Elliott Welch, the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville. We in no way condone the behavior for which Pastor Welch has been accused."
Rhue said in the statement that church officials would continue to cooperate with law-enforcement in the investigation.
Welch is out on an unsecured $250,000 bond.
