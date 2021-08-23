Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.

"He admitted to using Kik to look at child pornography and also admitted to sharing it with other users," according to the search warrant. "In his interview T Elliot Welch (the indictments spell his name Elliott) stated that he would download the Kik application, view the child pornography and then delete the application once he got his release."

Welch told investigators that he made new accounts and usernames and that "there were possibly multiple accounts that were tied to him," the search warrant said.

"T Elliot Welch couldn't remember the names of his accounts because he stated there were 'so many,' but that they did not all incorporate 'pastor' into the name like the previous Cyber Tip," the search warrant said. "Also during the interview with T Elliot Welch he admitted to viewing (child sexual abuse material) approximately a couple of days before we served the search warrant on his residence."

Welch had been senior pastor at Stanleyville's First Baptist Church since February 2020. Before that, he served as associate pastor and minister of students from September 2014 to January 2020, according to the church's website.