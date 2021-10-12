Former Forsyth County Republican head charged with stealing from church, threatening family. He was arrested in Brunswick County.

In Forsyth County, Tabor is accused of using a cellphone to "harass, annoy and terrify" Daniel Munro Hawtree Jr., the pastor of Kerwin Baptist Church in Colfax, court records said.

Tabor has called Hawtree a "liar and a thief" and has accused the pastor of embezzling money, according to a complaint for a restraining order that Hawtree filed.

"I have been under constant harassment since May 23," Hawtree writes in the complaint. "The defendant has engaged in a relentless pattern of electronic communications that have threatened me and my family. The defendant has recently as of today (Aug. 23) accused me of embezzlement from Kerwin Baptist Church."

Hawtree included in his complaint communications between Tabor, him and his wife. The communications include Tabor's allegations that Hawtree has stolen money from the church. It also includes comments about the sexual relationship between Hawtree and his wife, Julie Hawtree, according to court documents.

"Julie, I'm sorry you are married to a man who is SO FAT AND SWEATY," Tabor said, the court documents show. "It's unbiblical and you have the right to make him serve God."

Hawtree said Tuesday that he and his wife have never responded to Tabor's accusations and added that Tabor has exhibited signs of mental-health issues.