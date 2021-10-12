Former Forsyth County Republican head charged with stealing from church, threatening family. He was arrested in Brunswick County.

Nathan Tabor, a former chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party who unsuccessfully ran for Congress, is in the Brunswick County jail, accused of stealing motor-vehicle parts and cyberstalking, among numerous other felony and misdemeanor offenses.
Those charges include allegations that he made threats against his mother-in-law and other family members in Catawba County in an attempt to get more than $200,000 and that he harassed his pastor in Forsyth County, accusing the pastor of embezzling money from the church and making sexually-explicit comments to both the pastor and his wife. The pastor filed for a restraining order against Tabor in August.
He was arrested in Brunswick County earlier this month on charges that he stole catalytic converters from a church, a Habitat for Humanity Restore and from two different people, according to arrest warrants. He is in the Brunswick County Jail on a $75,000 secured bond, according to online jail records.
And his estranged wife has filed for temporary custody of their daughter, alleging in court papers that Tabor is addicted to drugs and has been emotionally and mentally abusive to their daughter. According to court papers, Tabor sent an email to their 16-year-old daughter, implying that she would burn in hell.
His attorney, Preston Brooks Hilton, did not immediately return a call seeking comment on Tuesday.
Tabor has unsuccessfully run for the 6th Congressional District seat and a seat on the Town of Kernersville Board of Alderman. Tabor, 48, has been an active presence in local Republican politics, serving as the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012. He described himself as a Christian conservative in his political activities.
Tabor has had financial difficulties. He filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2018. And he lost his broker's license this year, according to online records from the N.C. Real Estate Commission.
According to court records, Tabor is charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering, misdemeanor injury to real property, felony larceny, and four counts of felony larceny of motor-vehicle parts. All of these charges were a result of investigations by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department.
Arrest warrants allege that between Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, Tabor stole four catalytic converters, each valued at $1,500, from Seaside United Methodist Church, a Habitat for Humanity Restore, a man named Dean Gentry, and a woman named Polly Bristow.
The alleged incidents happened in Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach, the sheriff's office said.
In addition to those charges, he is charged with two counts of misdemeanor cyberstalking — one in Forsyth County and another in Catawba County.
In Forsyth County, Tabor is accused of using a cellphone to "harass, annoy and terrify" Daniel Munro Hawtree Jr., the pastor of Kerwin Baptist Church in Colfax, court records said.
Tabor has called Hawtree a "liar and a thief" and has accused the pastor of embezzling money, according to a complaint for a restraining order that Hawtree filed.
"I have been under constant harassment since May 23," Hawtree writes in the complaint. "The defendant has engaged in a relentless pattern of electronic communications that have threatened me and my family. The defendant has recently as of today (Aug. 23) accused me of embezzlement from Kerwin Baptist Church."
Hawtree included in his complaint communications between Tabor, him and his wife. The communications include Tabor's allegations that Hawtree has stolen money from the church. It also includes comments about the sexual relationship between Hawtree and his wife, Julie Hawtree, according to court documents.
"Julie, I'm sorry you are married to a man who is SO FAT AND SWEATY," Tabor said, the court documents show. "It's unbiblical and you have the right to make him serve God."
Hawtree said Tuesday that he and his wife have never responded to Tabor's accusations and added that Tabor has exhibited signs of mental-health issues.
"We want him to get whatever help he needs," Hawtree said. "We still love him and forgive him for any false accusation he has thrown."
According to a criminal complaint read over the phone by a Catawba County clerk, Tabor is accused of "emailing and texting many horrible things to various family members." Those family members include Lisa Isenhower Forsyth, Tabor's mother-in-law. The complaint said that Tabor was making these statements over the past six months — June 1 through Aug. 20 — in an effort to get $250,000 from them.
Before these charges, Tabor had faced criminal allegations in 2010 that came out of a heated exchange between Tabor and another man, Governor Spencer. Tabor was found not guilty of assaulting Spencer.
On Sept. 8, Jordan Tabor, his wife, filed for temporary custody of the couple's 16-year-old daughter, according to court records. The couple separated on June 23. Jordan Tabor also previously filed for a restraining order against her estranged husband, alleging that he had sent a constant stream of harassing text messages, emails and social media postings.
According to a complaint, she said Nathan Tabor had "exhibited erratic and frightening behaviors" over the past six months.
"Defendant has become addicted to drugs, spending thousands and thousands of dollars on drugs," she said. "Defendant is mentally and emotionally abusive to the minor child, including sending email implying the minor child will burn in hell, and 'I curse that and pray every time you see or touch something you enjoy that you immediately get sick.'"
She said Tabor has been high in front of their daughter and that he has "sent hundreds of texts and emails, both to Plaintiff and the minor child and other family members, with rantings and ravings regarding loyalty and finances, etc."
Their daughter, Jordan Tabor said in her complaint, had cut off all contact with her father and blocked him from her cell phone. She said her daughter fears her father.
She alleged in court documents that her daughter "is at risk of imminent bodily harm."
A Forsyth County judge granted Jordan Tabor temporary custody of the couple's daughter on Sept. 29.
Tabor is scheduled to appear on the larceny charges in Brunswick County on Oct. 18. He is scheduled to appear in Catawba District Court on Nov. 10 and in Forsyth District Court on Nov. 5.
