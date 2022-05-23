Former Forsyth deputy found not guilty on charge of assaulting his wife

A former Forsyth County sheriff's deputy has been acquitted on charges that he assaulted his estranged wife.

Judge David Sipprell of Forsyth District Court found Wesley Jovan Summers, 32, of Winterside Lane not guilty of misdemeanor assault on a female after a trial on Friday that lasted several hours, according to Summers' attorney, Chris Beechler.

Sipprell also denied a request for a permanent restraining order against Summers, Beechler said.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Parent prosecuted the case. He could not be reached for comment.

Summers was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female after Forsyth County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a Forsyth County home that evening.

An arrest warrant alleged that Summers held down Deona Donielle Cureton-Summers and struck her in the face and neck. The next day, she took out a domestic-violence restraining order against Summers. Summers was immediately fired from the sheriff's office, and Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. issued a statement the day of the arrest, saying that his office had "zero tolerance" for domestic violence.

But Sipprell ruled after the trial that there was not sufficient evidence to support the criminal charge against Summers, Beechler said.

Summers testified that, on Jan. 23, he had come to the house to retrieve his belongings. He said his wife followed him while he inside the house, getting angry and demanding that he stay, according to Beechler.

Then his wife pushed him in the back and some items fell from his pocket. She continued accosting him, Beechler said.

Cureton-Summers testified that her husband violently attacked her, slamming her head on the hardwood floor, Beechler said. She told the court that she feared for her life and thought she was going to die.

Sipprell ruled that the facts didn't support her allegations, Beechler said.

Cureton-Summers had a temporary restraining order against Summers for the last four months but Sipprell denied a request for a more permanent restraining order, Beechler said.

The sheriff's office has said that Summers was hired on Dec. 14, 2015, and had worked at the sheriff's office for about seven years.

In September 2020, Summers was seriously injured in a car crash at Tanglewood Park. Summers was driving his patrol car around 6 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2020, while responding to a panic-alarm emergency at the park's maintenance department, Kimbrough told the Journal.

A Highway Patrol report said Summers was driving 60 mph on Tanglewood Park Road when he ran off the road, struck a post and then a tree. The speed limit for non-emergency vehicles on the road is 25 mph. The car caught on fire, but Summers was able to get out.

Summers had to undergo surgery on his wrists and was treated for his broken ribs. He was able to return home in mid-October 2020, the Journal previously reported.

Summers was one of two Forsyth County sheriff's deputies charged with assault over the winter. On Dec. 30, 2021, Daniel Damian McPherson of Whitney Road in Mocksville, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office fired him on the same day he was arrested. That case is still pending. McPherson is scheduled to appear in court on the charge July 27.

Beechler said Summers would likely be eligible to return to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office to work as a deputy but that they have not discussed it yet. Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said the N.C. Sheriff's Education and Training Standards Commission would have to determine Summers' eligibility before he could be reinstated.

Beechler said Summers' priority is seeing his 5-year-old son, whom he has not seen in four months.

"That's been his primary concern," he said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.