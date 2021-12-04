Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart

Nathan Tabor, former chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, is facing new felony charges in Brunswick County that allege he conspired with another man to steal a $6,000 golf cart, according to arrest warrants.
Tabor, 48, was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Brunswick County Jail on a $20,000 bond. It appears that he was released on bond by Thursday morning.
Tabor was the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the 6th Congressional District. He also has run for a seat on the Town of Kernersville Board of Aldermen. Tabor was actively involved in Republican politics, protesting efforts to legalize same-sex marriage and supporting anti-abortion efforts. He has described himself as a Christian conservative.
According to arrest warrants, Tabor has been charged with felony conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses and felony conspiracy to commit larceny. The arrest warrants allege that on Oct. 4 Tabor conspired with Kevin Norris, who doesn't appear to have been charged, to "steal, take, and carry away" a 2017 golf cart belonging to Stephen Luckhaus that had a value of $6,000.
Arrest warrants also allege that Tabor conspired with Norris to get $1,000 in a scheme to give the stolen golf cart to Norris to sell it, "knowing that it was stolen property."
Emily Flax, spokeswoman for the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, said Norris has outstanding arrest warrants for four counts of larceny of motor-vehicle parts, one count of conspiracy to commit felony larceny and one count of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses.
This is the latest in several criminal charges that Tabor has faced in the last few months in three different counties, including Forsyth. Earlier this month, however, a Catawba County prosecutor dismissed a cyberstalking charge against Tabor, citing insufficient evidence as the reason. Tabor had been accused of sending emails and texts to family members, including his mother-in-law, in an attempt to get more than $200,000.
Tabor is still facing a cyberstalking charge in Forsyth County based on allegations that he harassed his former pastor.
Tabor has called the pastor, Daniel Munro Hawtree Jr., a "liar and a thief," and has alleged that Hawtree has embezzled money from Kerwin Baptist Church. There is no active criminal investigation, according to Christina Howell, spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, and no criminal charges have been filed against Hawtree.
Hawtree has sought a restraining order. In his complaint, Hawtree included communications between Tabor, him and his wife that included comments Tabor made about Hawtree and his wife, Julie.
Tabor also faces other charges in Brunswick County based on incidents that happened between Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. Arrest warrants allege that Tabor stole catalytic converters, each valued at $1,500, from Seaside United Methodist Church, a Habitat for Humanity Restore, a man named Dean Gentry, and a woman named Polly Bristow. The alleged incidents happened in Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said.
He is also accused of stealing a specialized golf cart and a construction trailer containing numerous tools.
Tabor has told the Winston-Salem Journal that he is innocent and that he will be acquitted of all charges.
Search warrants filed in the Brunswick County courthouse indicate that investigators linked Tabor to the alleged crimes through a man named Jerritt Orian Cox, who was a passenger in Tabor's white-colored Jeep Gladiator when he was stopped on Oct. 6. The Jeep Gladiator, which was registered to Tabor, matched the description of the vehicle seen at several businesses, including a Habitat for Humanity Restore, that had items stolen, according to the search warrants.
Cox told investigators that he had lived at Tabor's house in Ocean Isle Beach and that Tabor was the only person he ever saw driving the Jeep Gladiator during the thefts.
"Cox also stated to Investigating Detectives that Tabor has taken items that have been stolen to his residence ... prior to selling or taking them to other locations to be sold," the search warrants said.
Authorities searched Tabor's residence and his vehicle and found drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the search warrants.
Flax has said the items reported stolen have not been recovered.
Tabor's estranged wife, Jordan Tabor, has said in a motion for temporary custody of their 16-year-old daughter that Nathan Tabor has become addicted to drugs and has exhibited "erratic and frightening behaviors" over the past six month. She also has filed a restraining order against her husband, alleging that he has sent harassing texts, social media posts and emails.
It was not clear Friday when Tabor's next court date on the new charges will be. He is scheduled to appear on the other Brunswick County charges on Jan. 4. He is scheduled to appear on the cyberstalking charge on Jan. 24 in Forsyth District Court.
336-727-7326