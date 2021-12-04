Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart

Nathan Tabor, former chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, is facing new felony charges in Brunswick County that allege he conspired with another man to steal a $6,000 golf cart, according to arrest warrants.

Tabor, 48, was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Brunswick County Jail on a $20,000 bond. It appears that he was released on bond by Thursday morning.

Tabor was the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the 6th Congressional District. He also has run for a seat on the Town of Kernersville Board of Aldermen. Tabor was actively involved in Republican politics, protesting efforts to legalize same-sex marriage and supporting anti-abortion efforts. He has described himself as a Christian conservative.

According to arrest warrants, Tabor has been charged with felony conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses and felony conspiracy to commit larceny. The arrest warrants allege that on Oct. 4 Tabor conspired with Kevin Norris, who doesn't appear to have been charged, to "steal, take, and carry away" a 2017 golf cart belonging to Stephen Luckhaus that had a value of $6,000.