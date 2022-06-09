Former Forsyth jail nurse pleads not guilty in death of John Neville

Michelle Heughins, a former nurse at the Forsyth County Jail, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Forsyth Superior Court to involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 death of John Elliott Neville. Neville's death led to protests in the summer of 2020, criminal charges against Heughins and five former detention officers and a federal wrongful death lawsuit.

"Innocent," Heughins said loudly in Courtroom 5A, when Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Dresel asked her attorney, James Cooney III, what his client's plea to the charge was.

Cooney quickly followed with, "Not guilty."

More than two years after Neville's death in December 2019, Heughins is now the only one facing criminal charges. In April, a Forsyth County grand jury declined to indict five former detention officers — Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, Officer Antonio Woodley Jr. and Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper.

Heughins, who worked as a nurse for Wellpath LLC, the Forsyth County Jail's medical provider at the time of Neville's death, was the only one indicted by a grand jury on the charge of involuntary manslaughter.

She and Wellpath LLC are the remaining defendants in a federal lawsuit filed by Sean Neville, John Neville's son and the executor of his father's estate. Late last month, a $3 million settlement was reached. If approved by a judge, it would result in the dismissal of claims against the detention officers, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. and Forsyth County. A hearing is scheduled for June 23 in U.S. District Court in Greensboro so that a judge can consider approving the settlement.

A trial date for the remaining claims against Heughins and Wellpath is scheduled for April 2023.

On Thursday, Heughins appeared in court for an arraignment, which is when prosecutors tell her what she is being charged with and ask her what her plea is. It was her first official appearance in Forsyth Superior Court since she was indicted in April.

What happens next is a typically long journey toward either a trial or negotiations for a plea. No trial date for the criminal charge was set Thursday, and it was not immediately clear when Heughins will next appear in court.

Heughins' attorneys filed a motion to delay some proceedings in the federal lawsuit, such as discovery, until there was more certainty about how her criminal case would progress. A U.S. magistrate judge partially granted that request Wednesday.

Neville, 56, of Greensboro, died Dec. 4, 2019, three days after he was first arrested and placed into custody at the Forsyth County jail. Twenty-four hours after he was taken to jail, Neville had a medical emergency.

Prosecutors alleged that the detention officers and Heughins ignored his medical distress and had him pinned in a prone position — on his stomach, with his arms behind his back, and his legs folded — for nearly an hour.

Over the course of three minutes captured on jail video, Neville said, "I can't breathe," at least 28 times while he was in the position, which is sometimes called a "hog tie." Detention officers had been trying to remove Neville's handcuffs.

An autopsy report said Neville died from a brain injury caused when his heart stopped beating and his brain was deprived of oxygen. He asphyxiated while being restrained.

Heughins was not in the room when officers had Neville pinned down and came into the room when she noticed that he was unresponsive.

In April, one of her civil attorneys, Claire J. Raucher, said that Heughins was "the only person who tried to save Mr. Neville at the jail that day. It was the detention officers who restrained him and put him on his stomach, handcuffed, and had her leave the room."

The lawsuit said Heughins started CPR on Neville nearly 20 minutes after he was first placed in the prone position.

Kimbrough did not publicly acknowledge Neville's death for six months. On June 26, 2020, he provided limited information in response to questions from the Winston-Salem Journal. In July 2020, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced involuntary manslaughter charges against Heughins and the five former detention officers.

O'Neill has said he is in talks with the attorneys representing John Neville's family about whether to resubmit indictments against the detention officers to the grand jury.

