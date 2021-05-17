Former Forsyth jail officer charged with bringing in contraband

A former detention officer at the county jail was charged on Monday with five felony counts of providing contraband to an inmate, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Mikaela Rishae Marsh, 24, resigned from her job at the jail on May 10. She joined the department in March, 2019 as a senior office assistant and later that year became a detention officer.

According to the sheriff's office, Marsh brought unauthorized items into the jail and made them available to inmates.

Bond for Marsh was set at $10,000. Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said his office will stand on "what is moral, what is legal and what is right" even if it involves a staff member.

The sheriff's office said anyone with information on the case can call the sheriff's office directly at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

