Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.

A former Forsyth County minister told a judge Wednesday that the stress, anxiety and isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic led him down a dark path to downloading and viewing child pornography.
T Elliott Welch, 35, of Stonewell Lane in Tobaccoville made the comments in Forsyth Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to 13 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor.
Welch told Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court that he had just become lead pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville when the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person church services. He said he was suddenly limited in what he could do for church members, including ministering in-person with church members dying from COVID-19 in the hospital. Welch said he became stressed as people argued about whether to wear a mask or, later, whether to take a COVID-19 vaccine.
"I turned to pornography to numb the stress and anxiety," said Welch, who resigned as senior pastor of First Baptist Church on April 29, 2021 after his arrest.
During a hearing that lasted more than an hour, Welch; his wife, Julia; and three supporters, including Nancy Epperson, whose husband, Stu Epperson Sr. is co-founder of Salem Media Group and a nationally-recognized Christian evangelical leader, implored Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court to not impose an active sentence. Welch now works for Stu Epperson Sr.'s company, doing administrative and other responsibilities.
Welch said having to serve prison time would be a "significant" step backward on all of his efforts to deal with his addiction to child pornography and to make amends for his criminal conduct.
Gottlieb split the difference. Per plea arrangement, he consolidated all 13 counts into seven consecutive sentences, with one being an active sentence. Gottlieb sentenced Welch to a minimum of one year, 7 months and a maximum of six years, 11 months in prison. Then, Gottlieb gave him six consecutive suspended sentences totaling a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 42 years.
Welch will be placed on supervised probation for two years and six months. If Welch violates the terms of his probation, he faces the potential of having to serve up to 42 years in prison.
He will have to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years once he is released.
A Cyber Tip
Assistant District Attorney Pansy Glanton said Forsyth County Sheriff's investigator A.N. McBride received a Cyber Tip on April 16, 2021 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone living in the 7600 block of Stonewell Lane had child pornography. The tip had come from the Kik messaging application showing that someone had downloaded and distributed a video showing a girl, who was between 10 and 12, on her knees while a man raped her.
The tip also included eight images showing a young girl in sexually provocative poses, Glanton said. The images and video came under a Kik account identified as pastormills42. There was also an email account that also used "pastormills" as part of the address. Investigators ultimately identified the person downloading the child pornography as Welch.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at Welch's house. Welch was home and he made statements to McBride and another investigator who is only identified by the last name Neefe and who works for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Welch, Glanton said, told investigators that he had started viewing adult pornography and that he went to pornography involving teenagers. That later devolved into watching child pornography that included the sexual abuse and rape of young girls between the ages of 3 and 13, Glanton said.
Welch said he would download the pornography, watch it, masturbate and then delete it. Glanton said Welch was part of a group in the Kik messaging application where people were supposed to distribute child pornography to each other.
Glanton said that because Welch deleted accounts containing child pornography, he would create new usernames and passwords to continue viewing child pornography.
Investigators seized Welch's cellphone, computers and other items from the home. After a forensic analysis, Glanton said investigators identified 87 files. Thirty-six of those files contained videos of child pornography, she said. One of the videos showed a young girl being sexually abused with a toothbrush and a blue ink pen.
The video and images retrieved from the Cyber Tip was dated Feb. 20, 2020, Glanton said.
"Have mercy"
On Wednesday afternoon, 25 people, including Welch's wife, sat in several rows in Courtroom 5A, watching Welch, dressed in a light-gray suit, white shirt and a black tie, stand before Gottlieb and plead guilty.
Welch had served as associate pastor and minister of students at First Baptist Church in Stanleyville from September 2014 to January 2020, according to the church's website when he was first arrested. In February 2020, he became senior pastor.
Welch had received a bachelor's degree in science in religion, specializing in youth ministry, from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. He also received a master's of divinity degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He also served in churches along the East Coast and was a "church-planting catalyst" in northern Ghana with the International Mission Board. Welch said he worked as a "street preacher" and he and his wife wrote a book entitled "Grace and Gingerbread: A 25-Day Devotional" about the Christmas season.
But on Wednesday, instead of a pulpit, he stood beside his attorney, Dylan Greenwood, and described in excruciating detail how ashamed he is of his criminal conduct and the many steps he has taken since his arrest to change his life for the better.
He said he has not looked at any kind of pornography for 308 days. He is on step 9 of a 12-step program for sexual addiction. He said he attends weekly counseling, goes to church and participates in a Men's Bible group.
And he said he works 30 to 40 hours a week at a job supporting his wife and four children. He said he is the sole provider while his wife stays home to take care of the children.
Welch told Gottlieb that he takes responsibility for his actions and is ashamed of what he did.
"I am sorry for exploiting and perpetuating the abuse of the girls in the videos," he said. "I am disgusted with myself."
Julia Welch, his wife, said she was stunned when sheriff's deputies came to their house with a search warrant. She had no idea what they were looking for and when she did find out, she was speechless. Her first instinct, she said, was to take her children away and live with her family. But she decided to stay.
She said she watched her once-confident husband collapse, broken and remorseful for what he had done. And she saw him aggressively take steps to repair the damage he had done, Julia Welch said. She said she and her husband have also worked hard to save their marriage.
"Please do not send him to prison," she told Gottlieb.
Greenwood told Gottlieb that his client has made significant progress toward rehabilitation and that he has been punished enough. Welch is now getting the help he likely needed when he was younger and didn't develop the necessary coping skills to deal with life's stresses, Greenwood said.
Glanton said an active prison sentence was needed because child pornography harms children over and over again. It didn't matter that Welch himself didn't sexually abuse any children; he viewed images and videos for more than a year of young unidentified girls who were being raped and sexually abused and distributed that material to others, children who were about the same ages as his four children, she said.
"When you do the crime, you face the exposure of time," she said.
