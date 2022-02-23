Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.

But on Wednesday, instead of a pulpit, he stood beside his attorney, Dylan Greenwood, and described in excruciating detail how ashamed he is of his criminal conduct and the many steps he has taken since his arrest to change his life for the better.

He said he has not looked at any kind of pornography for 308 days. He is on step 9 of a 12-step program for sexual addiction. He said he attends weekly counseling, goes to church and participates in a Men's Bible group.

And he said he works 30 to 40 hours a week at a job supporting his wife and four children. He said he is the sole provider while his wife stays home to take care of the children.

Welch told Gottlieb that he takes responsibility for his actions and is ashamed of what he did.

"I am sorry for exploiting and perpetuating the abuse of the girls in the videos," he said. "I am disgusted with myself."

Julia Welch, his wife, said she was stunned when sheriff's deputies came to their house with a search warrant. She had no idea what they were looking for and when she did find out, she was speechless. Her first instinct, she said, was to take her children away and live with her family. But she decided to stay.