Former GOP Chair accused of trying to extort a sheriff and a police chief in Brunswick County

Nathan Tabor, who chaired the Forsyth County Republican Party nine years ago, is facing new allegations that he threatened to release false information if the Brunswick County sheriff and the police chief of the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department did not grant him immunity.

Tabor, 48, is also charged with having cocaine and marijuana while he was being held in the Brunswick County Jail. He is being held at the jail on a $500,000 secured bond.

This is the latest in a slew of bizarre twists for 48-year-old Tabor, who was chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and who ran for political office, including a seat in the 6th Congressional District. Tabor was actively involved in Republican politics, describing himself as a Christian conservative, protesting same-sex marriage and supporting anti-abortion efforts.