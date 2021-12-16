Former GOP Chair accused of trying to extort a sheriff and a police chief in Brunswick County

Nathan Tabor, who chaired the Forsyth County Republican Party nine years ago, is facing new allegations that he threatened to release false information if the Brunswick County sheriff and the police chief of the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department did not grant him immunity.
Tabor, 48, is also charged with having cocaine and marijuana while he was being held in the Brunswick County Jail. He is being held at the jail on a $500,000 secured bond.
This is the latest in a slew of bizarre twists for 48-year-old Tabor, who was chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and who ran for political office, including a seat in the 6th Congressional District. Tabor was actively involved in Republican politics, describing himself as a Christian conservative, protesting same-sex marriage and supporting anti-abortion efforts.
Over the last few months, Tabor has faced criminal charges in three different counties, including Forsyth. Earlier this month, however, a Catawba County prosecutor dismissed a cyberstalking charge against Tabor, citing in court papers insufficient evidence. But he faces another cyberstalking charge in Forsyth based on allegations that he harassed his former pastor. He also faces numerous charges in Brunswick County related to allegations that he stole a $6,000 golf cart, catalytic converters, a construction trailer and other items. He also faces charges that he conspired with another man, Kevin Norris, to steal the 2017 golf cart and then sell it.
On Wednesday, Tabor was arrested on new charges, including two counts of extortion, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, misdemeanor possession of marijuana of up to a 1/2 ounce, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to arrest warrants, Tabor is accused of threatening and communicating a threat on Nov. 10 to Ken Bellamy, the police chief of the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department, "with the intent wrongfully to obtain immunity sought by releasing false information."
Arrest warrants allege that Tabor did the same thing to Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram V on Tuesday, the day before Tabor was arrested. The warrants don't provide any details about what false information Tabor was allegedly threatening to release or what kind of immunity Tabor was trying to obtain.
The day before his arrest, Tabor sent two emails to the Winston-Salem Journal that were addressed to Ingram. There are a number of recipients listed on the email, including Ingram, Bellamy and one of Tabor's listed attorneys, Adrian Iapalucci.
In the emails, he threatens to sue Ingram. He also calls Ingram a "PIECE OF S***" and claims that Ingram offered Tabor some sort of plea deal.
Tabor also has previously said he is innocent of all criminal charges and that he will be acquitted of all the charges.
Tabor's estranged wife, Jordan Tabor, has said in a motion for temporary custody of their 16-year-old daughter that Nathan Tabor has become addicted to drugs and has exhibited "erratic and frightening behaviors" over the past six months. She also has filed a restraining order against her husband, alleging that he has sent harassing texts, social media posts and emails.
He is scheduled to appear Monday in Brunswick District Court on the new charges. He has court dates for the other charges in Brunswick and Forsyth counties in January 2022.
336-727-7326