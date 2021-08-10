Former High Point officer charged in Capitol riot burned evidence of her involvement, indictments allege

Laura Steele, a former High Point police officer from Thomasville, is facing new charges in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
In indictments unsealed Monday, federal prosecutors allege that Steele and her brother, Graydon Young, burned evidence as a way to evade law enforcement.
According to the indictment, Steele and Young used a burn pit in Steele's backyard on the day after the insurrection, Jan. 7, and "burned and destroyed evidence of their involvement in the attack on the Capitol, including the clothing they wore while at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
The indictment also alleges that Steele "did corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal a record, document, and other object, and attempted to do so, and aided and abetted another in doing so, with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding." That official proceeding, the indictment said, would have been a grand jury investigation into the Jan. 6 attack.
She appeared in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., and pleaded not guilty to the new charges. She remains on pre-trial release. She is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8.
Steele, 52, was initially charged in February, along with nine other people, including her brother. Those charges included unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol and conspiring to obstruct the U.S. Congress' certification of the presidential election results.
Hundreds of people came to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, fueled by the false belief that the election was stolen from former president Donald Trump due to alleged voter fraud. There has been no evidence of voter fraud. At 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, people stormed into the U.S. Capitol, assaulting law enforcement officers as they did so, and caused millions of dollars in damage to the Capitol building, federal prosecutors allege. Members of Congress had to flee from chambers.
Federal prosecutors allege that Steele was a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right group that recruits heavily from military and law-enforcement and believes that the federal government has been co-opted by a cabal of elites who are dedicated to stripping Americans of their rights. Prosecutors allege that Steele communicated with others over the course of two months, coordinating training, logistics and travel plans. They also communicated while they were in the U.S. Capitol and talked about whether weapons and tactical gear would be needed, indictments allege.
Steele and others were identified through videos and pictures either posted on social media or captured by news organizations.
Steele, indictments allege, submitted an application to the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers on Jan. 3. In that application, according to court documents, she said she had been in law-enforcement for 13 years, working as a SWAT officer and a K-9 officer.
On Jan. 6, she, along with her brother and others, dressed in paramilitary clothing and went into the U.S. Capitol in a military-style "stack" formation, meaning members kept their hands on the backs or vests of the person in front of them as they moved into the building.
Young, Steele's brother, pleaded guilty in June to two charges, conspiracy and obstruction of justice. He has not been sentenced yet.
Steele used to work as a High Point police officer and is currently married to Kenneth Steele, a former assistant police chief for the High Point Police Department. She was hired in March 1992 and was suspended without pay for two days in July 2004 for violation of professional behavior and conduct toward public policies. She was fired on Aug. 27, 2004, for conduct toward superior personnel, absence from duty and violation of communications policy.
In 2001, she worked as a school-resource officer as part of her duties with the High Point Police Department. She was investigated and cleared in two separate incidents in which she pepper-sprayed students — an 11-year-old girl at Southwest Middle School and a 16-year-old boy at Southwest High School. In 1994, she also used pepper-spray against a woman after the woman allegedly kicked Steele in the jaw during an arrest. And that same year, she was involved in a car chase that went into Davie County and resulted in her patrol car being totaled.
