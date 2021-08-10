Former High Point officer charged in Capitol riot burned evidence of her involvement, indictments allege

On Jan. 6, she, along with her brother and others, dressed in paramilitary clothing and went into the U.S. Capitol in a military-style "stack" formation, meaning members kept their hands on the backs or vests of the person in front of them as they moved into the building.

Young, Steele's brother, pleaded guilty in June to two charges, conspiracy and obstruction of justice. He has not been sentenced yet.

Steele used to work as a High Point police officer and is currently married to Kenneth Steele, a former assistant police chief for the High Point Police Department. She was hired in March 1992 and was suspended without pay for two days in July 2004 for violation of professional behavior and conduct toward public policies. She was fired on Aug. 27, 2004, for conduct toward superior personnel, absence from duty and violation of communications policy.

In 2001, she worked as a school-resource officer as part of her duties with the High Point Police Department. She was investigated and cleared in two separate incidents in which she pepper-sprayed students — an 11-year-old girl at Southwest Middle School and a 16-year-old boy at Southwest High School. In 1994, she also used pepper-spray against a woman after the woman allegedly kicked Steele in the jaw during an arrest. And that same year, she was involved in a car chase that went into Davie County and resulted in her patrol car being totaled.

