Former High Point officer to be released from federal custody. Laura Steele is charged with conspiracy in U.S. Capitol riot.

But Mehta placed strict conditions on her release. She cannot have any contact with the other co-defendants, including her brother, and she is under house arrest. She will be staying in the Thomasville house she shares with her husband, Kenneth Steele, who retired earlier this year as an assistant chief with the High Point Police Department. The couple has two sons, both of whom are in law-enforcement.

She also cannot possess any weapons and cannot use any electronic devices, including cellphones and computers.

Laura Steele was a police officer with the High Point Police Department from 1992 to 2004, when she was fired for conduct toward superior personnel, absence from duty and violation of communications policy. While at the police department, she worked as a school resource officer. Steele was investigated — and later cleared — in two separate incidents where she pepper-sprayed students, an 11-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

Steele was most recently an armed security guard for Novant. She had been registered with the Private Protective Services Board since 2018, but that registration was suspended due to the federal charges. According to court documents, she is on leave from her security job.