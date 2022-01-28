Former High Point police officer arrested after Jan. 6 insurrection to go on trial in April

Hundreds of people came to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, fueled by the false belief that the election was stolen due to fraud and that former president Donald Trump won. There has been no evidence of fraud and there is no evidence that Trump won the election; Joe Biden did. People assaulted at least 139 law-enforcement officials and caused about $1.5 million in property damage.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Federal prosecutors allege that Steele communicated with others over the course of two months, coordinating training, logistics and travel plans. They also communicated while they were in the U.S. Capitol and talked about whether weapons and tactical gear would be needed, indictments allege. Steele and others were identified through videos and pictures either posted on social media or captured by news organizations.

Steele, indictments allege, submitted an application to the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers on Jan. 3, 2021. In that application, according to court documents, she said she had been in law-enforcement for 13 years, working as a SWAT officer and a K-9 officer.