Former High Point police officer arrested after Jan. 6 insurrection to go on trial in April

Laura Steele, a former High Point police officer from Thomasville who was part of a large group of Oath Keepers arrested after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, will go to trial in April.
The far-right Oath Keepers recruits heavily from military and law-enforcement members and believes that the federal government has been co-opted by a cabal of elites who are dedicated to stripping Americans of their rights. More than 20 Oath Keepers have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack.
According to a court order, a trial has been scheduled to begin April 19 in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. for Steele and five co-defendants -- Donovan Ray Crowl, Sandra Ruth Parker, Bennie Alvin Parker, Connie Meggs and William Isaacs.
The announcement of the court date comes more than a week after a federal grand jury indicted Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, 56, who is the leader of the Oath Keepers, and 10 others with seditious conspiracy. The indictments marked the first time that anyone had been charged with sedition for the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Steele, 53, was initially charged in February 2021, along with nine other people, including her brother, Graydon Young. The charges included unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol and conspiring to obstruct the U.S. Congress' certification of the presidential election results.
Hundreds of people came to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, fueled by the false belief that the election was stolen due to fraud and that former president Donald Trump won. There has been no evidence of fraud and there is no evidence that Trump won the election; Joe Biden did. People assaulted at least 139 law-enforcement officials and caused about $1.5 million in property damage.
Federal prosecutors allege that Steele communicated with others over the course of two months, coordinating training, logistics and travel plans. They also communicated while they were in the U.S. Capitol and talked about whether weapons and tactical gear would be needed, indictments allege. Steele and others were identified through videos and pictures either posted on social media or captured by news organizations.
Steele, indictments allege, submitted an application to the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers on Jan. 3, 2021. In that application, according to court documents, she said she had been in law-enforcement for 13 years, working as a SWAT officer and a K-9 officer.
On Jan. 6, 2021, she, her brother and others dressed in paramilitary clothing and went into the U.S. Capitol in a military-style "stack" formation, meaning members kept their hands on the backs or vests of the person in front of them as they moved into the building.
Indictments also allege that Steele and Young used a burn pit in Steele's backyard on the day after the insurrection to destroy evidence, including their clothing.
In June 2021, Young, Steele's brother, pleaded guilty to two charges -- conspiracy and obstruction of justice. He has not been sentenced yet. There is a possibility that he might testify against his sister.
Steele used to work as a High Point police officer and is currently married to Kenneth Steele, a former assistant police chief for the High Point Police Department. She was hired in March 1992 and was suspended without pay for two days in July 2004 for violation of professional behavior and conduct toward public policies. She was fired on Aug. 27, 2004, for conduct toward superior personnel, absence from duty and violation of communication policy.
In 2001, she worked as a school-resource officer as part of her duties with the High Point Police Department. She was investigated and cleared in two separate incidents in which she pepper-sprayed students -- an 11-year-old girl at Southwest Middle School and a 16-year-old boy at Southwest High School. In 1994, she used pepper spray against a woman after the woman allegedly kicked Steele in the jaw during an arrest. In tha same year, she was involved in a chase that went into Davie County and resulted in her patrol car being totaled.
Before her arrest, Steele worked as a security guard for Novant Health.
