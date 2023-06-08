Derwin Montgomery, a former member of the N.C. House and the Winston-Salem City Council, will be sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court, a federal court record says.

Montgomery’s sentencing hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. in a courtroom in the Ward Federal Building on North Main Street.

In November, Montgomery, who is also the pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, pleaded guilty to one count of program fraud out of a 15-count indictment that alleges that he misappropriated $26,299 from Bethesda Center for the Homeless.

Montgomery is accused of charging the nonprofit for things such as a trip to Cancun, Mexico, a lease on a nearly $55,000 vehicle, expenses incurred at a strip club and stays at luxury hotels in various cities.

Montgomery served as executive director of Bethesda Center for the Homeless for six years before resigning in January 2021, according to court documents.

The charge that Montgomery pleaded guilty to has a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a $250,000 fine, as well as three years of supervised release.

Montgomery couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joanna McFadden and Montgomery’s attorneys, Michael Grace and Chris Clifton, reached a plea agreement that recommends that Montgomery get five years of probation.

Judge Loretta C. Biggs of U.S. District Court will have the final say on Montgomery’s sentence. In November, Biggs didn’t immediately accept Montgomery’s guilty plea.

At that time, Biggs said she needed to review a document prosecutors filed that summarized the evidence in the case as well as a pre-sentence report. She said she was obligated to consider sentencing guidelines and other factors before handing down a sentence.

Biggs told Montgomery told that she had the discretion to impose a harsher sentence with active time in federal prison.

“He (Montgomery) is ready to get this behind him and hope that the judge will accept the plea agreement,” Clifton said Wednesday. “We appreciate the cooperative spirit (that) we’ve worked with the prosecutors in this matter, and we hope it will be resolved tomorrow and Mr. Montgomery can serve his probationary sentence on go with the rest of his life.”

Montgomery is out of federal custody on a $10,000 unsecured bond. Biggs granted a motion allowing him to travel to his native state of South Carolina where he was seeking employment opportunities.

After leaving Bethesda, Montgomery worked as the government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. Last November, he was on an unpaid administrative leave from that job.

A 15-count indictment alleges Montgomery charged the homeless shelter for a trip to Cancun, Mexico with an unidentified romantic partner; stays at luxury hotels in Los Angeles; Charleston, South Carolina; Washington, D.C. and other cities; and $260 in expenses at a strip club in Las Vegas.

Federal prosecutors allege in court documents that Montgomery used the homeless shelter to pay $5,118.73 for personal travel in 2018 and 2019 and charged the shelter $6,549.57 for the lease of a GMC Yukon Denali SUV valued at nearly $55,000.

The indictment charged Montgomery with 14 counts of wire fraud and one count of program fraud. It said Montgomery violated Bethesda’s policies that required expenses over $5,000 to be approved by a board member. He avoided the requirement by charging less than $5,000.

Prosecutors said he charged Bethesda for expenses that were either associated with his work as a member of Winston-Salem City Council or for personal reasons. He is accused of justifying the expenses as being for “staff training.” He also said that the lease for the SUV was for “shelter operations.”

Additionally, federal prosecutors allege that Montgomery violated Bethesda policies prohibiting employees from hiring their own company.

Montgomery, prosecutors allege, charged Bethesda about $23,000 for the services of his own company, Uplift Media Inc., which was defunct between 2018 and 2020. The indictment said Bethesda was charged for services Uplift Media never performed or was charged exorbitant fees for Uplift’s services.

Federal prosecutors also allege that Montgomery charged Bethesda nearly $4,000 to help one of his businesses—the Winston-Salem Chronicle, a weekly newspaper that serves the Black community.

In 2017, while he was still a member of the Winston-Salem City Council, Montgomery and another council member, James Taylor, bought the Winston-Salem Chronicle through a company called Chronicle Media LLC. The Chronicle was founded in 1974 by Ernie Pitt.

In a court document, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joanna McFadden said Montgomery charged $3,950 in “media subscription services and/or direct payments that benefitted” the Chronicle. The total of money Montgomery is alleged to have embezzled came to $26,299.57.

Montgomery was 21 and a senior at Winston-Salem State University when he was elected to the city council in 2009. Montgomery was re-elected in 2013 and won a third term in 2016.

When State Rep. Ed Hanes, D-Forsyth, resigned from the N.C. House in 2018, Montgomery was picked as Hanes’ replacement. Montgomery then defeated Republican Reginald Reid in November 2018 election.

Montgomery ran for his party’s nomination for the 6th Congressional District in 2020. Montgomery finished in fourth place with 12% of the vote in a contest that was won by now-U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning of Greensboro.