Former nurse accused in 2019 death of John Neville allowed to inspect certain areas of Forsyth County Jail to help with her defense.

A nurse who is fighting allegations that she played a role in the 2019 death of John Neville won approval to inspect certain areas of the Forsyth County Jail as part of her defense.

Michelle Heughins, 47, was indicted April 4 with involuntary manslaughter in John Neville's death. Neville, 56, of Greensboro, died on Dec. 4, 2019, three days after he was arrested and placed in the Forsyth County Jail. Forsyth County prosecutors and a federal lawsuit filed by Neville's family alleged that Heughins and five detention officers ignored Neville's medical distress and that the detention officers pinned Neville in a prone restraint position while Neville yelled out he could not breathe 30 different times. The officers were attempting to remove handcuffs from Neville.

News of Neville's death prompted protests throughout the summer of 2020 in which 55 people were arrested and a 49-day occupation of Bailey Park, led by Triad Abolition Project.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced on July 8, 2020 that Heughins and the five detention officers — Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, Cpl. Edwad Joseph Roussel, Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, Officer Antonio Woodley Jr., and Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper — would be facing charges of involuntary manslaughter. But on April 4, a Forsyth County grand jury only indicted Heughins for involuntary manslaughter.

That means she is the only one facing a criminal charge in Neville's death. Forsyth County prosecutors would have to go back to the grand jury to seek new indictments against the detention officers. O'Neill has said he has not made a decision on whether he will go back to the grand jury. Heughins and Wellpath LLC, the jail's former medical provider, are the remaining defendants in the federal lawsuit filed by Neville's son, Sean Neville, in 2021.

A $3 million settlement was reached with the other defendants, including the detention officers and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. Kimbrough did not publicly acknowledge Neville's death for six months until the Winston-Salem Journal asked him questions about it. Kimbrough has said he kept quiet partially because of a request from the attorneys representing Neville's family.

Heughins is mounting a major legal defense, based on court documents. She entered a not guilty plea in Forsyth Superior Court in June. Her attorney, Jim Cooney III, alleges in court documents that Heughins should never have been charged with involuntary manslaughter because under policies from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, she did not have the authority to intervene. Policies from the sheriff's office at the time prohibited her from giving any commands, according to a motion to dismiss the indictment.

Heughins alleges that the sheriff's office's Special Response Team had tactical control, and members of the team were only supposed to take orders from the team leader.

Judge Michael A. Stone of Forsyth Superior Court granted a motion filed by Cooney to allow Heughins and her attorneys to inspect certain areas of the jail. The sheriff's office has to be given two weeks advance notice of when Heughins plans to come to the jail, according to the Oct. 7 order. Cooney did not return a message seeking comment Thursday.

Stone said in his order that while there was footage from body-cameras and a hand-held camera, there were no still photographs of the cells and "no measurement of the distances between the cells, and no measurements of distances within the cells, was conducted or taken during the course of the investigation into Neville's death."

"In addition, no measurements intended to document the sight lines, and particularly Nurse Heughins' sight line into the isolation cell, were taken during the course of the investigation into Neville's death," Stone wrote in his order.

He said Heughins' attorneys have alleged that "such measurements and documentation are necessary to provide an adequate defense and has moved this Court for an order permitting an inspection of the areas in which these events occurred, to include photography and measurements.

When Neville was in a prone restraint position, Heughins was not allowed in the cell, Heughins' attorney has alleged. It was only after detention officers stripped Neville of his blue jumpsuit and left the cell that Heughins was allowed inside to check Neville's breathing, the motion said. She found a pulse. After the cell door was closed, Heughins continued to monitor Neville from a cell window.

According to video, she said, "I can't tell if he's breathing," and went back in. Neville moaned as the detention officers came back into the cell and started emergency medical procedures. They flipped him on his back, and Heughins started performing CPR. She asked the jailers to call 911 while she "administered chest compressions and tried to breath (sic) for him."

Heughins' motion said that the sheriff's office changed the policy twice. The policy changes gave medical professionals more authority to intervene when an inmate is in a medical crisis, according to the motion.

No trial date has been set for Heughins. Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Dresel said last month that prosecutors have the option to resubmit indictments for the five detention officers but O'Neill has not yet made a decision.