Former president charged with stealing money from East Bend Recreation

East Bend police began their investigation began after pool members brought their questions and concerns to East Bend officials regarding the affairs at the pool, police said.

In November 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at a branch of First National Bank and obtained financial records, police said.

Alex Nelson of East Bend said that organization’s members appointed him president of the East Bend Recreation Park Inc. following Daniels’ tenure as president, Nelson said.

Local residents began asking questions about the status of the pool after it closed in mid-July 2021, Nelson said.

At that time, the pool had an unpaid water bill of nearly $1,400, its property taxes had not been paid, the organization’s checking account was overdrawn and canceled, and there was a lien on the pool's property for $22,000, which the organization owed on a loan from First National Bank, Nelson said.

The pool had been drained, its water was turned off and the grass surrounding the pool was overgrown, Nelson said. The pool had been in East Bend since 1969.

Thousands of dollars were missing from the organization, Nelson said.