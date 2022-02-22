Former president charged with stealing money from East Bend Recreation

An East Bend woman is facing criminal charges after she was accused of embezzling money from the East Bend Recreation Park Inc., which operates a community pool in the Yadkin County town, authorities said.
Ashley Whitaker Daniels, 39, of Falcon Road is charged with six counts of embezzlement and corporate malfeasance, according to arrest warrants. Daniels turned herself in to authorities last Thursday, the East Bend Police Department said.
She has been released from custody after she posted an $15,000 unsecured bond, court records show. She is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Yadkin District Court.
Daniels, a former president of the East Bend Recreation Park Inc., is accused of using money for a purpose other than for the purpose for which it was received, warrants said.
Daniels also is accused of making a false financial statement on Aug. 26, 2021 to defraud the East Bend Recreation Park Inc.'s members, a warrant said.
The embezzlement is alleged to have occurred from Aug. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2019; from July 1, 2020 to Aug. 31, 2020; from April 1, 2021 to May 31, 2021; from June 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021, according to the warrants.
Those offenses span three seasons at the community pool at 201 Pool St. in East Bend, East Bend police said.
East Bend police began their investigation began after pool members brought their questions and concerns to East Bend officials regarding the affairs at the pool, police said.
In November 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at a branch of First National Bank and obtained financial records, police said.
Alex Nelson of East Bend said that organization’s members appointed him president of the East Bend Recreation Park Inc. following Daniels’ tenure as president, Nelson said.
Local residents began asking questions about the status of the pool after it closed in mid-July 2021, Nelson said.
At that time, the pool had an unpaid water bill of nearly $1,400, its property taxes had not been paid, the organization’s checking account was overdrawn and canceled, and there was a lien on the pool's property for $22,000, which the organization owed on a loan from First National Bank, Nelson said.
The pool had been drained, its water was turned off and the grass surrounding the pool was overgrown, Nelson said. The pool had been in East Bend since 1969.
Thousands of dollars were missing from the organization, Nelson said.
"Nobody knew where the money went," Nelson said.
Since then, the organization has paid its water bill, its property taxes of slightly more than $10,000 and most of its bank loan, Nelson said.
The pool and its surrounding area has a property tax value of $113,731, according to Yadkin County tax records.
336-727-7299