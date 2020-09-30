Former prosecutor convicted on peeping and trespassing charges loses law license for two years.

A former prosecutor in Wilkes and Yadkin counties will lose his law license for two years in connection to his conviction on charges that he trespassed on Wake Forest University's campus and used a handheld mirror to look at a female student.
Brooke McKinley Webster, 46, of Surrey Path Court in Winston-Salem was convicted of misdemeanor secret peeping and second-degree trespass in Forsyth District Court on Jan. 16, 2019. He was placed on unsupervised probation for a year. The conviction came after he failed to comply with conditions of a deferred prosecution program that he entered. If he had complied, the charges would have been dismissed.
Instead, he violated one of the conditions by going onto Wake Forest University's campus. The convictions prompted the N.C. State Bar to suspend Webster's license for two years, but that suspension was stayed as long as he complied with conditions.
According to an order filed Sept. 25, Webster failed to comply with those conditions. And as a result, the State Bar is activating the suspension of his law license.
Webster had been ordered to get a psychological evaluation by a psychologist approved by the State Bar and follow any recommended treatment. The psychologist who evaluated him was supposed to submit a written report, and Webster was required to submit quarterly reports about his treatment. The State Bar said he failed to do all of that.
After the State Bar filed a motion to activate the suspension, Webster, through his attorney, submitted two letters — one in February and another in July — from Webster's treating psychologist.
"The letters described ....were the only communications from Webster's treating clinicians submitted to the State Bar during the eleven months following the effective date of the Order of Discipline," the State Bar said in the order. "Accordingly, Webster failed to provide quarterly reports from treating clinicians as required by the Order of Discipline."
The initial incident that got Webster into legal trouble happened on April 20, 2017, at Z. Smith Reynolds Library on WFU's campus. Wake Forest police escorted Webster off campus and issued him a trespass warning, meaning he would be arrested if he came back on campus.
WFU police increased campus patrols and monitoring of suspicious individuals as a result of this incident.
On Sept. 20, 2018, Webster came back to campus but claimed that he was using the school as a cut-through. Assistant District Attorney Lizmar Bosques said the police investigation indicated that Webster was on campus for far longer than it would take to simply drive through the campus.
Webster worked as an assistant district attorney in Wilkes and Yadkin counties and handled Superior Court cases. He resigned April 24, 2017, according to a statement from Tom Horner, the district attorney for Wilkes, Alleghany, Ashe and Yadkin counties. He had worked in the office since 2006.
