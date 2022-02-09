Former Rural Hall town manager claims in court papers that town leaders spread false information and personally attacked her, leading to a nearly $150,000 severance package.

James said Wednesday that he has evidence from witnesses proving Garner had an inappropriate relationship with Marshall, who reported to her, as well as two other unnamed firefighters. He said he will rebut Bateman's other allegations contained in the new court filings. James said Garner's allegations represent a kind of circular thinking she is asking to be paid the nearly $150,000 in severance yet is asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit partly because she was never paid the money to begin with.

And, James said, Garner is now making public the settlement agreement she tried to keep private by saying it was confidential. James has also declined to release the settlement agreement because it was marked confidential and he wanted a judge to make a decision on whether to release it.

"It doesn't pass the smell test," he said.