Former Rural Hall town manager claims in court papers that town leaders spread false information and personally attacked her, leading to a nearly $150,000 severance package.

Megan Garner, Rural Hall's former town manager, said in new court papers that she negotiated a nearly $150,000 severance package in order to escape rampant personal attacks on her character in violation of her civil rights and take another job in Alamance County.
Those attacks included allegations that she was having a sexual relationship with the town's former fire chief, Andy Marshall, and "hiding" the town's money, according to a motion to dismiss the town's lawsuit against her and a counterclaim filed Tuesday in Forsyth Superior Court by Garner's attorney.
This is the latest twist in the ever-evolving drama in the small town of Rural Hall in northern Forsyth County. That drama became public Oct. 21, 2021 when Garner, Town Attorney D. Barrett Burge and three council members — John McDermon, Ricky Plunkett and Jesse Stigall — all abruptly resigned at a council meeting. The resignations took place after McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall voted to approve a severance package, or settlement agreement, for Garner, who accepted a job as city manager for Graham in Alamance County the very next day.
No official had disclosed the amount of the settlement agreement until Tuesday, with the court documents Garner's attorney filed. That's despite state law saying that a settlement agreement approved on behalf of a public official cannot be made confidential. McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall all said in resignation letters that they were stepping down due to an alleged smear campaign against Garner. Garner has never said publicly until now why she left her job as Rural Hall's second town manager.
Valerie Bateman, Garner's attorney, filed the court documents and attached the settlement agreement, along with two letters she wrote town council members outlining Garner's allegations of a sex-based smear campaign against her. Randy James, the interim town attorney, filed an initial lawsuit over the settlement agreement in November, saying that it was invalid and was approved in violation of town protocols and state law.
James filed an amended lawsuit in December, alleging that Garner violated the town's code of ethics by having sex with Marshall. He noted that town residents had seen Marshall's Tahoe in Garner's garage. James also alleged that Marshall's ex-wife discovered text messages between Marshall and Garner and confronted her husband about them. He said Marshall admitted to the affair and contended that the alleged relationship had caused problems for the town's fire department, resulting in poor fire equipment such as bald tires. Marshall was fired in part because of the alleged affair, according to a termination letter Marshall refused to sign.
Garner denied the affair in court papers filed Tuesday. She also said that the lawsuit has no merit because the town never paid her the severance package. She said certain council members, including Mayor Tim Flinchum and Council Member Susan Gordon, refused to approve a budget amendment that would have provided enough money for the payment. James said in the amended complaint that the money could not be transferred because the amount exceeded the town's transactional limits. He also has said that based on her employment contract, she was not entitled to severance partly because she resigned to take another job.
James said Wednesday that he has evidence from witnesses proving Garner had an inappropriate relationship with Marshall, who reported to her, as well as two other unnamed firefighters. He said he will rebut Bateman's other allegations contained in the new court filings. James said Garner's allegations represent a kind of circular thinking she is asking to be paid the nearly $150,000 in severance yet is asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit partly because she was never paid the money to begin with.
And, James said, Garner is now making public the settlement agreement she tried to keep private by saying it was confidential. James has also declined to release the settlement agreement because it was marked confidential and he wanted a judge to make a decision on whether to release it.
"It doesn't pass the smell test," he said.
James has filed a motion asking a judge to disqualify Bateman from representing Garner because of an alleged conflict of interest. James said that Bateman is married to Robert Jessup, who is the managing partner of a law firm that has done business with the town. The town paid the law firm $15,000, the first payment for a $55,000 proposal for legal services. A hearing has not been set for that motion. James also has issued subpoenas for several Rural Hall residents and one of the former council members in an effort to get an alleged recording in which Gordon said damaging things about Garner, including that Garner made "crappy spreadsheets." An attorney representing the residents and Plunkett has filed an objection to the subpoenas.
In court documents, Garner alleges that several town officials, including Council Member Gordon, Mayor Flinchum, current Town Manager Misty Meadows and Jason Hill, the town's Public Works director, shared confidential information and spread false rumors about her personal life, violating her civil rights and creating a hostile work environment. She claims in court papers that this was done because she is a woman. She said she would never have suffered this alleged mistreatment if she were a man.
Gordon declined to comment until she could talk to her attorney. Flinchum, Meadows and Hill did not return messages seeking comment.
Garner said in court documents that she made a number of reforms as town manager, including bringing the town into compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act, reducing the town's reliance on overtime, revising the town's Personnel Policy and working with a consulting agency to improve appropriate pay for certain positions.
"Although most were pleased, several Town employees resented these changes and engaged in inappropriate behavior including without limitation: sharing confidential information, refusing to comply with the documented reporting structure, insubordination, spreading false information and engaging in public (false) speculation about Ms. Garner's personal life all in (sic) attempt to undermine Ms. Garner personally and in the performance of her professional duties," Bateman writes in court documents.
That includes a purported 6-minute rant that Meadows made against Garner during a public-comment session at an Aug. 9, 2021, meeting of the Rural Hall Town Council, Bateman said. Meadows, who has worked as an administrative assistant and a town clerk before she was hired as town manager late last year, is described as a "disgruntled employee" in court papers.
Gordon, Bateman alleges, shared information with town employees and residents about a confidential letter she sent to town council members in January 2021 about her allegations of harassment and a smear campaign. Gordon also told people that Garner was "hiding" the town's money and that she wanted Garner fired. Gordon also falsely told people that Garner had had a relationship with a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy and was served with a domestic-violence restraining order, Bateman alleges.
Bateman said Gordon did this despite Burge telling council members "not to interfere with Defendant's management of town employees because engaging with Town employees about personnel matters was outside the Council members' scope of authority which they had delegated" to Garner.
But on March 12, 2021, Bateman alleges, security cameras captured Flinchum giving a signal to Meadows to call him.
Bateman alleges that Flinchum and Meadows conspired to undermine Garner's job as town manager by "creating dissent" among town employees and "casting aspersions on Defendant's character."
She also said James "was previously adverse" to Garner and had represented Flinchum and Gordon in their personal and individual capacities and participated in defaming Garner's character.
The alleged harassment and personal attacks led Garner to hire Bateman, who wrote three different letters to council members about Garner's claims. Bateman attached two letters she wrote on Aug. 24 and Aug. 31, which mentions a settlement agreement that could prevent further legal action.
"The repeated public and personal attacks on Ms. Garner took a toll on her physical and mental well-being," Bateman said. "The previous Town Manager, who was male, was never subjected to such attacks or subjected to the scrutiny of his private life to the same extent as Defendant who was female."
